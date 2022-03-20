Supporters of former Republican Party executive director Chris Carnahan promoted a complaint instigated by Republican Rep. David Ray into a 1B Arkansas Democrat-Gazette story today. It concerns an ethics complaint filed by a supporter of Carnahan against Supreme Court Justice Robin Wynne, whose re-election bid is being challenged by Carnahan

The complaint was two-fold: That Wynne had a campaign ad filmed in the Supreme Court chamber and that the ad didn’t carry the required disclaimer that it was a political ad.

23 paragraphs into the article, long after the jump from 1B to an inside page, you finally hear from Wynne. In sum:

The ad DOES have a disclaimer. The rule about the use of public facilities doesn’t prohibit the use of the Supreme Court chamber because the facility is “regularly used by members of the public for such purposes [distribution of letters, circulars or other campaign materials]without regards to political affiliation.”

I wondered if a D-G editor was struck after the fact by the weighting of the story heavily toward the Carnahan partisan’s complaint. See the treatment of the story in the print edition and the online version.

Print first and then online:

It was pretty rich to read in the D-G about David Ray, champion of dark money in Arkansas politics and a former paid hand for the Koch political machine, talk about ethics.

I’ve complained forever, with no results (except acceleration of the practice) of candidates for non-partisan judicial positions essentially running as Republicans because it’s politically useful in these times. See Justices Rhonda Wood and Barbara Webb and this year’s candidates Carnahan and Gunner DeLay.

Carnahan’s Facebook pages are full of photos of him appearing at Republican committee meetings. He also turns up at a Tea Party meeting. Appearances might prompt an observer to question Carnahan’s impartiality when Republican or Tea Party litigants appeared before him. His friends say he is a fine fellow and beyond reproach on ethical grounds. They might be right. But appearances do matter as David Ray tells us.

Carnahan’s media posts include pictures of him in his judicial robe (he’s a district court judge), photos of an event that occurred in a courtroom (a ballot drawing perhaps) and other shots in courtroom settings. I see no grounds to object to them. But I’m not David Ray. Examples:

And dang, who’s that in the Supreme Court chamber on her Facebook page for re-election this year.

And speaking of ethics. David Ray?