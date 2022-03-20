An Arkansas State Police report on a mass shooting last night at a car show in Dumas:

The Arkansas State Police is continuing to assist the Dumas Police Department in an ongoing investigation of gunfire that swept across a crowd attending a local car show, leaving one person dead, and at least 24 others wounded. One suspect is in custody and a search is continuing today for others who may have been firing into the crowd of people shortly after 7 PM yesterday [*Saturday, March 19th]. Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division have worked through the night interviewing victims and witnesses. State troopers assigned to the Highway Patrol Division have been assisting Dumas police officers restore calm to the community and securing the crime scene along U.S. Highway 65 which runs through the center of the southeast Arkansas town. As additional information can be provided, it will be posted at the Arkansas State Police news release web site https://www.dps.arkansas.gov/ news-feed/

Monticello Live reports that the shooting happened at an annual event known as HoodNic and quotes the Dumas police as saying there were multiple gunmen. Shooting started about 6:50 p.m. on the Fred’s Dollar Store parking lot. Helicopters ferried some of the wounded to hospitals.

Update: Police plan a 2:30 news briefing. Also this was released:

Dear Team UAMS, Last night, multiple people were injured and at least one was killed in a shooting at a car show in Dumas. Children were reported to be among those injured at what was supposed to be a safe, family event. Details of the shooting are still unfolding. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. Members of our team have been caring for some of the victims of this tragic event. They have done a tremendous job and we are very grateful to them. Some of you may be from Dumas or have friends and family who live in the area and are directly impacted by last night’s event. If any of you need help in dealing with this senseless shooting, please know you are not alone. There are resources available to provide counseling and support here at UAMS. They include the Student Wellness Program at 501-686-8408 or student wellness@uams.edu; the Employee Assistance Program at 1-800-542-6021 or AR Connect, our 24/7 Behavioral Health program, at 1-800-482-9921. Gun violence has become a public health epidemic that affects everyone in society. We must do all we can to make substantive change and overcome it. Until that happens, we must stand together and continue to support each other during these uncertain times. Sincerely, Cam Patterson, M.D., MBA UAMS Chancellor

Also: KARK says Children’s Hospital treated six children younger than 18. Most have been released.