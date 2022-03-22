Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, will be among the participants in a virtual program, “Investing in a Healthier Future,” at 2 p.m. Tuesday hosted by the Clinton Foundation and the Clinton School of Public Service.

It’s another in the Frank and Kula Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture Series. Two wo separate panels will convene, one to talk about Clinton administration’s work to improve health at the NIH and the other to talk specifically about the human genome project.

Advertisement

Fauci will participate in a panel on the NIH moderated by Clinton administration Health and Human Services Secretary Donna Shalala. Former President Bill Clinton will open the program.

You can sign up here to participate in the event.