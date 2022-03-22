The state Department of Finance and Administration’s monthly report on medical marijuana sales in the state:

Medical marijuana patients spent $21.1 million in February at the state’s 37 dispensaries to obtain 3,658 pounds. Sales for the first two months of 2022 total $41.69 million and 7,389 pounds.

Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) had the largest month of sales with 372 pounds while The Releaf Center (Bentonville) followed with 299 pounds.

The state’s 38th licensed dispensary, Good Day Farm Van Buren (formerly known as 3J Investments), opened for business March 7. It will be included in the March sales report.

Overall, patients have purchased approximately 80,000 pounds since the first dispensary opened in May 2019.

State tax collection on medical marijuana totaled $2.33 million in February, a decrease from January collection of $2.84 million. The largest month for collection was May 2021 at $3.28 million. Overall, the state has collected $62.52 million from the medical marijuana industry since mid-2019. This includes collection from the regular state sales tax of 6.5% along with the 4.0% privilege tax. Both taxes apply to every patient purchase while only the 4.0% tax applies to sales from cultivators to dispensaries. Attached please find a spreadsheet containing monthly collection.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 82,410 active patient cards.