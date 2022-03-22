By
Arkansas Times Staff
Brian Chilson

There’s going to be something for every kind of beer drinker at Arkansas Times Craft Beer Festival this Friday night at Argenta Plaza on Main Street in North Little Rock. More than fifty breweries will be represented and serving up 160-plus craft beers. That includes many local varieties, seltzers, ciders and food for purchase  including offerings from The Crepe Coop, La Casa De Mi Abuelita Mawmaw’s House, Lili’s Mexican Street Food, The Prickly Pickle and Twisted Fries.

Brian Chilson

General admission tickets are $40 and available to purchase at centralarkansastickets.com.

Also new this year is a VIP section for a limited number of attendees. For $100, you get early entry to the fest at 5:30 p.m., a private bathroom, limited VIP parking,  access to special beers, complimentary food from Mr. Cajuns Kitchen and a swag bag.

Here’s a full list of the breweries and beers available.

Brian Chilson

American Solera (Tulsa)

  • TBD

Bell’s Brewery (Michigan)

  • Two Hearted
  • Oberon

Bike Rack Brewing (Bentonville)

  • Peachy Kween
  • Lager
  • Slaughter Pen IPA

Black Apple Cider (Springdale)

  • Honey
  • Raspberry Passion
  • Pineapple
  • Strawberry

Blade & Barrel (Jacksonville, Arkansas)

  • Lutrado
  • Roasted Revielle
  • Hellcat

Boulevard Brewing (Kansas City, Missouri)

  • Quirk (all flavors)
  • Tank 7
  • Space Camper

Breckenridge Brewery (Colorado)

  • Vanilla Porter

Brick & Forge (Conway)

  • Dirty Sally Brown Ale
  • Mango IPA
  • Galaxy Hammer IPA

Cigar City Brewing (Tampa, Florida)

  • Jai Alai IPA
  • Jai Alai Guayabera Pale Ale
  • Maduro Brown Ale
  • Hazy Hop Rising

COOP Ale Works (Oklahoma)

  • Sonic Seltzer

Core Brewing (Springdale)

  • Los Santos IPA
  • Larry’s Lager
  • Raspberry Lager
  • Scarlet Letter Red

Deschutes Brewery (Bend, Oregon)

  • Fresh Haze
  • Fresh Squeezed IPA
  • Black Butte Porter

Diamond Bear (North Little Rock)

  • Oatmeal Stout
  • Barefoot Amber
  • Victory Pale Ale
  • Blu Golden Lager
  • Little Red Strawberry Lager
  • Diamond Seltzers

Einstök Beer Co. (Iceland)

  • Arctic Lager
  • Wee Heavy
  • White Ale
  • Porter

Elysian Brewing (Seattle)

  • Space Dust
  • Contact Haze

Flying Embers (Ojai, California)

  • Sweet Heat Seltzer Variety
  • Grapefruit Kombucha

Flyway Brewing (North Little Rock)

  • Proper Pilsner
  • Key Lime Gose
  • Peregrine Pale Ale
  • New Zealand Hazy IPA
  • Bluewing Stovepipe Cans
  • Honeybird Blonde Ale Cans

Founders Brewing Co. (Grand Rapids)

  • All Day IPA
  • All Day Haze
  • 4 Giants IPA
  • All Day Vacay

Golden Road Brewing (California)

  • Mango Cart

Goose Island Brewery (Chicago)

  • IPA

Great Raft Brewing (Shreveport)

  • Southern Drawl
  • Commotion
  • Key Lime Life Itself

Independence Brewing Co. (Austin)

  • Stash IPA
  • Convict Hill Stout
  • Redbud Series
  • Native Texan
  • Highboy DIPA Series

Jackalope Brewing Co. (Nashville)

  • Bear Walker
  • Fennario
  • Snowman Stout

Karbach Brewing Co. (Houston)

  • Ranch Water

Komes (Poland)

  • Baltic Porter
  • Imperial Amber Ale

Kona Brewing Co. (Hawaii)

  • Big Wave

Lagunitas Brewing Co. (California)

  • IPA
  • IPNA
  • Maximus
  • Disorderly Teahouse Lemon & Berry

Lazy Magnolia Brewery (Mississippi)

  • Southern Pecan

Left Hand Brewing (Colorado)

  • Nitro Milk Stout
  • Peanut Butter Milk Stout
  • Flamingo Dreams Nitro

Lost Forty Brewing (Little Rock)

  • Punchy Hard Seltzer
  • 2nd Rodeo
  • Rockhound IPA

Merchant Du Vin (Washington)

  • Sam Smith Chocolate Stout
  • Ayinger Celebrator
  • Lindemans Framboise

Mother’s Brewing Co. (Missouri)

  • Trop Top
  • Stone Cold Helper
  • Lil’ Helper

Natural State Beer Co. (Rogers)

  • Greenway Light Lager
  • NSBC Hefeweizen

New Belgium (Colorado)

  • Juice Force DIPA
  • 1985 Mango IPA
  • Dominga Mimosa Sour

New Province Brewing Co. (Rogers)

  • Philosopher King IPA
  • Fallen Queen Witbier
  • Spacesuit Session Ale
  • Current Seasonal

Norfork Brewing Co. (Norfork)

  • EZ Ryder Lager
  • Woodsman Pilsner
  • Scurvy Dog IPA
  • Bury Your Nut Brown Ale
  • Black Oak Stout

O’Hara’s (Ireland)

  • Irish Stout

Oskar Blues Brewery (Colorado)

  • Double Dale’s
  • Dale’s Pale Ale
  • Thick Haze

Ozark Beer Co. (Rogers)

  • Ludacrisp- Czech Pils
  • Golden Brett w/ Mango & Passion Fruit
  • Australian Pale Ale

Piney River Brewing Co. (Missouri)

  • Bronzeback Pale Ale
  • Missouri Mule IPA

Pipeworks Brewing Co. (Chicago)

  • Ninja Vs. Unicorn DIPA
  • Blood of the Unicorn Red Ale
  • Premium Pils
  • Lizard King Pale Ale

Point Remove Brewing Co. (Morrilton)

  • Rowdy Roddy Red Ale
  • Point Remove Hefeweizen
  • Black Jack Black Ale

Prairie Artisan Ales (Oklahoma City)

  • Rainbow Sherbet Sour
  • Slush Sour
  • Blueberry Boyfriend or Pink Guava Funk
  • Prairie Bomb Imperial Stout

Rahr & Sons (Fort Worth)

  • Dadgum IPA
  • Adios Pantalones
  • Hazy DC IPA
  • Paleta de Mango
  • Blonde
  • Ugly Pug
  • Hazy Hefe

Saracen Casino Resort (Pine Bluff)

  • Vudoo Honey Brown Ale
  • Bombs Away IPA
  • Roy’s Ringside Red Ale

Shacksbury Cider (Vermont)

  • Dry Cider
  • Rose Cider
  • The Vermonter Cider

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. (California)

  • Hazy Little Thing
  • Wild Little Thing
  • Big Little Thing
  • Sunny Little Thing

Squatters (Salt Lake City)

  • Hazy Hop Rising
  • Tropical Hop Rising

St. Bernardus Brewery (Belgium)

  • Abt 12
  • Tripel

Stone Brewing (California)

  • Fear Movie Lions
  • Hazy IPA
  • Tangerine Express
  • Delicious IPA

Stone’s Throw Brewing (Little Rock)

  • Amadeus Vienna Lager
  • Shamus Stout
  • Riverdale Pale Ale
  • Dirty 7 IPA
  • Pear Guavara Cider

SweetWater Brewing Co. (Atlanta)

  • 420 Pale Ale
  • H.A.Z.Y.
  • 420 Imperial
  • RIFF Strawberry Mule

Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. (Iowa)

  • `King Sue DIPA
  • Pseudo Sue Pale Ale
  • Pompei IPA
  • Dragon Fandango

Vino’s Brew Pub (Little Rock)

  • Firehouse Pale Ale
  • Six Bridges Cream Ale

Wasatch Brewery (Utah)

  • Apricot Hefeweizen

Wiseacre Brewery (Memphis)

  • Tiny Bomb
  • Gotta Get Up to Get Down
  • Ananda