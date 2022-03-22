There’s going to be something for every kind of beer drinker at Arkansas Times Craft Beer Festival this Friday night at Argenta Plaza on Main Street in North Little Rock. More than fifty breweries will be represented and serving up 160-plus craft beers. That includes many local varieties, seltzers, ciders and food for purchase including offerings from The Crepe Coop, La Casa De Mi Abuelita Mawmaw’s House, Lili’s Mexican Street Food, The Prickly Pickle and Twisted Fries.

General admission tickets are $40 and available to purchase at centralarkansastickets.com.

Also new this year is a VIP section for a limited number of attendees. For $100, you get early entry to the fest at 5:30 p.m., a private bathroom, limited VIP parking, access to special beers, complimentary food from Mr. Cajuns Kitchen and a swag bag.

Here’s a full list of the breweries and beers available.

American Solera (Tulsa)

TBD

Bell’s Brewery (Michigan)

Two Hearted

Oberon

Bike Rack Brewing (Bentonville)

Peachy Kween

Lager

Slaughter Pen IPA

Black Apple Cider (Springdale)

Honey

Raspberry Passion

Pineapple

Strawberry

Blade & Barrel (Jacksonville, Arkansas)

Lutrado

Roasted Revielle

Hellcat

Boulevard Brewing (Kansas City, Missouri)

Quirk (all flavors)

Tank 7

Space Camper

Breckenridge Brewery (Colorado)

Vanilla Porter

Brick & Forge (Conway)

Dirty Sally Brown Ale

Mango IPA

Galaxy Hammer IPA

Cigar City Brewing (Tampa, Florida)

Jai Alai IPA

Jai Alai Guayabera Pale Ale

Maduro Brown Ale

Hazy Hop Rising

COOP Ale Works (Oklahoma)

Sonic Seltzer

Core Brewing (Springdale)

Los Santos IPA

Larry’s Lager

Raspberry Lager

Scarlet Letter Red

Deschutes Brewery (Bend, Oregon)

Fresh Haze

Fresh Squeezed IPA

Black Butte Porter

Diamond Bear (North Little Rock)

Oatmeal Stout

Barefoot Amber

Victory Pale Ale

Blu Golden Lager

Little Red Strawberry Lager

Diamond Seltzers

Einstök Beer Co. (Iceland)

Arctic Lager

Wee Heavy

White Ale

Porter

Elysian Brewing (Seattle)

Space Dust

Contact Haze

Flying Embers (Ojai, California)

Sweet Heat Seltzer Variety

Grapefruit Kombucha

Flyway Brewing (North Little Rock)

Proper Pilsner

Key Lime Gose

Peregrine Pale Ale

New Zealand Hazy IPA

Bluewing Stovepipe Cans

Honeybird Blonde Ale Cans

Founders Brewing Co. (Grand Rapids)

All Day IPA

All Day Haze

4 Giants IPA

All Day Vacay

Golden Road Brewing (California)

Mango Cart

Goose Island Brewery (Chicago)

IPA

Great Raft Brewing (Shreveport)

Southern Drawl

Commotion

Key Lime Life Itself

Independence Brewing Co. (Austin)

Stash IPA

Convict Hill Stout

Redbud Series

Native Texan

Highboy DIPA Series

Jackalope Brewing Co. (Nashville)

Bear Walker

Fennario

Snowman Stout

Karbach Brewing Co. (Houston)

Ranch Water

Komes (Poland)

Baltic Porter

Imperial Amber Ale

Kona Brewing Co. (Hawaii)

Big Wave

Lagunitas Brewing Co. (California)

IPA

IPNA

Maximus

Disorderly Teahouse Lemon & Berry

Lazy Magnolia Brewery (Mississippi)

Southern Pecan

Left Hand Brewing (Colorado)

Nitro Milk Stout

Peanut Butter Milk Stout

Flamingo Dreams Nitro

Lost Forty Brewing (Little Rock)

Punchy Hard Seltzer

2nd Rodeo

Rockhound IPA

Merchant Du Vin (Washington)

Sam Smith Chocolate Stout

Ayinger Celebrator

Lindemans Framboise

Mother’s Brewing Co. (Missouri)

Trop Top

Stone Cold Helper

Lil’ Helper

Natural State Beer Co. (Rogers)

Greenway Light Lager

NSBC Hefeweizen

New Belgium (Colorado)

Juice Force DIPA

1985 Mango IPA

Dominga Mimosa Sour

New Province Brewing Co. (Rogers)

Philosopher King IPA

Fallen Queen Witbier

Spacesuit Session Ale

Current Seasonal

Norfork Brewing Co. (Norfork)

EZ Ryder Lager

Woodsman Pilsner

Scurvy Dog IPA

Bury Your Nut Brown Ale

Black Oak Stout

O’Hara’s (Ireland)

Irish Stout

Oskar Blues Brewery (Colorado)

Double Dale’s

Dale’s Pale Ale

Thick Haze

Ozark Beer Co. (Rogers)

Ludacrisp- Czech Pils

Golden Brett w/ Mango & Passion Fruit

Australian Pale Ale

Piney River Brewing Co. (Missouri)

Bronzeback Pale Ale

Missouri Mule IPA

Pipeworks Brewing Co. (Chicago)

Ninja Vs. Unicorn DIPA

Blood of the Unicorn Red Ale

Premium Pils

Lizard King Pale Ale

Point Remove Brewing Co. (Morrilton)

Rowdy Roddy Red Ale

Point Remove Hefeweizen

Black Jack Black Ale

Prairie Artisan Ales (Oklahoma City)

Rainbow Sherbet Sour

Slush Sour

Blueberry Boyfriend or Pink Guava Funk

Prairie Bomb Imperial Stout

Rahr & Sons (Fort Worth)

Dadgum IPA

Adios Pantalones

Hazy DC IPA

Paleta de Mango

Blonde

Ugly Pug

Hazy Hefe

Saracen Casino Resort (Pine Bluff)

Vudoo Honey Brown Ale

Bombs Away IPA

Roy’s Ringside Red Ale

Shacksbury Cider (Vermont)

Dry Cider

Rose Cider

The Vermonter Cider

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. (California)

Hazy Little Thing

Wild Little Thing

Big Little Thing

Sunny Little Thing

Squatters (Salt Lake City)

Hazy Hop Rising

Tropical Hop Rising

St. Bernardus Brewery (Belgium)

Abt 12

Tripel

Stone Brewing (California)

Fear Movie Lions

Hazy IPA

Tangerine Express

Delicious IPA

Stone’s Throw Brewing (Little Rock)

Amadeus Vienna Lager

Shamus Stout

Riverdale Pale Ale

Dirty 7 IPA

Pear Guavara Cider

SweetWater Brewing Co. (Atlanta)

420 Pale Ale

H.A.Z.Y.

420 Imperial

RIFF Strawberry Mule

Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. (Iowa)

`King Sue DIPA

Pseudo Sue Pale Ale

Pompei IPA

Dragon Fandango

Vino’s Brew Pub (Little Rock)

Firehouse Pale Ale

Six Bridges Cream Ale

Wasatch Brewery (Utah)

Apricot Hefeweizen

Wiseacre Brewery (Memphis)