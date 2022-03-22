There’s going to be something for every kind of beer drinker at Arkansas Times Craft Beer Festival this Friday night at Argenta Plaza on Main Street in North Little Rock. More than fifty breweries will be represented and serving up 160-plus craft beers. That includes many local varieties, seltzers, ciders and food for purchase including offerings from The Crepe Coop, La Casa De Mi Abuelita Mawmaw’s House, Lili’s Mexican Street Food, The Prickly Pickle and Twisted Fries.
Brian Chilson
General admission tickets are $40 and available to purchase at centralarkansastickets.com.
Also new this year is a VIP section for a limited number of attendees. For $100, you get early entry to the fest at 5:30 p.m., a private bathroom, limited VIP parking, access to special beers, complimentary food from Mr. Cajuns Kitchen and a swag bag.
Here’s a full list of the breweries and beers available.
Brian Chilson
American Solera (Tulsa)
- TBD
Bell’s Brewery (Michigan)
- Two Hearted
- Oberon
Bike Rack Brewing (Bentonville)
- Peachy Kween
- Lager
- Slaughter Pen IPA
Black Apple Cider (Springdale)
- Honey
- Raspberry Passion
- Pineapple
- Strawberry
Blade & Barrel (Jacksonville, Arkansas)
- Lutrado
- Roasted Revielle
- Hellcat
Boulevard Brewing (Kansas City, Missouri)
- Quirk (all flavors)
- Tank 7
- Space Camper
Breckenridge Brewery (Colorado)
- Vanilla Porter
Brick & Forge (Conway)
- Dirty Sally Brown Ale
- Mango IPA
- Galaxy Hammer IPA
Cigar City Brewing (Tampa, Florida)
- Jai Alai IPA
- Jai Alai Guayabera Pale Ale
- Maduro Brown Ale
- Hazy Hop Rising
COOP Ale Works (Oklahoma)
- Sonic Seltzer
Core Brewing (Springdale)
- Los Santos IPA
- Larry’s Lager
- Raspberry Lager
- Scarlet Letter Red
Deschutes Brewery (Bend, Oregon)
- Fresh Haze
- Fresh Squeezed IPA
- Black Butte Porter
Diamond Bear (North Little Rock)
- Oatmeal Stout
- Barefoot Amber
- Victory Pale Ale
- Blu Golden Lager
- Little Red Strawberry Lager
- Diamond Seltzers
Einstök Beer Co. (Iceland)
- Arctic Lager
- Wee Heavy
- White Ale
- Porter
Elysian Brewing (Seattle)
- Space Dust
- Contact Haze
Flying Embers (Ojai, California)
- Sweet Heat Seltzer Variety
- Grapefruit Kombucha
Flyway Brewing (North Little Rock)
- Proper Pilsner
- Key Lime Gose
- Peregrine Pale Ale
- New Zealand Hazy IPA
- Bluewing Stovepipe Cans
- Honeybird Blonde Ale Cans
Founders Brewing Co. (Grand Rapids)
- All Day IPA
- All Day Haze
- 4 Giants IPA
- All Day Vacay
Golden Road Brewing (California)
- Mango Cart
Goose Island Brewery (Chicago)
- IPA
Great Raft Brewing (Shreveport)
- Southern Drawl
- Commotion
- Key Lime Life Itself
Independence Brewing Co. (Austin)
- Stash IPA
- Convict Hill Stout
- Redbud Series
- Native Texan
- Highboy DIPA Series
Jackalope Brewing Co. (Nashville)
- Bear Walker
- Fennario
- Snowman Stout
Karbach Brewing Co. (Houston)
- Ranch Water
Komes (Poland)
- Baltic Porter
- Imperial Amber Ale
Kona Brewing Co. (Hawaii)
- Big Wave
Lagunitas Brewing Co. (California)
- IPA
- IPNA
- Maximus
- Disorderly Teahouse Lemon & Berry
Lazy Magnolia Brewery (Mississippi)
- Southern Pecan
Left Hand Brewing (Colorado)
- Nitro Milk Stout
- Peanut Butter Milk Stout
- Flamingo Dreams Nitro
Lost Forty Brewing (Little Rock)
- Punchy Hard Seltzer
- 2nd Rodeo
- Rockhound IPA
Merchant Du Vin (Washington)
- Sam Smith Chocolate Stout
- Ayinger Celebrator
- Lindemans Framboise
Mother’s Brewing Co. (Missouri)
- Trop Top
- Stone Cold Helper
- Lil’ Helper
Natural State Beer Co. (Rogers)
- Greenway Light Lager
- NSBC Hefeweizen
New Belgium (Colorado)
- Juice Force DIPA
- 1985 Mango IPA
- Dominga Mimosa Sour
New Province Brewing Co. (Rogers)
- Philosopher King IPA
- Fallen Queen Witbier
- Spacesuit Session Ale
- Current Seasonal
Norfork Brewing Co. (Norfork)
- EZ Ryder Lager
- Woodsman Pilsner
- Scurvy Dog IPA
- Bury Your Nut Brown Ale
- Black Oak Stout
O’Hara’s (Ireland)
- Irish Stout
Oskar Blues Brewery (Colorado)
- Double Dale’s
- Dale’s Pale Ale
- Thick Haze
Ozark Beer Co. (Rogers)
- Ludacrisp- Czech Pils
- Golden Brett w/ Mango & Passion Fruit
- Australian Pale Ale
Piney River Brewing Co. (Missouri)
- Bronzeback Pale Ale
- Missouri Mule IPA
Pipeworks Brewing Co. (Chicago)
- Ninja Vs. Unicorn DIPA
- Blood of the Unicorn Red Ale
- Premium Pils
- Lizard King Pale Ale
Point Remove Brewing Co. (Morrilton)
- Rowdy Roddy Red Ale
- Point Remove Hefeweizen
- Black Jack Black Ale
Prairie Artisan Ales (Oklahoma City)
- Rainbow Sherbet Sour
- Slush Sour
- Blueberry Boyfriend or Pink Guava Funk
- Prairie Bomb Imperial Stout
Rahr & Sons (Fort Worth)
- Dadgum IPA
- Adios Pantalones
- Hazy DC IPA
- Paleta de Mango
- Blonde
- Ugly Pug
- Hazy Hefe
Saracen Casino Resort (Pine Bluff)
- Vudoo Honey Brown Ale
- Bombs Away IPA
- Roy’s Ringside Red Ale
Shacksbury Cider (Vermont)
- Dry Cider
- Rose Cider
- The Vermonter Cider
Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. (California)
- Hazy Little Thing
- Wild Little Thing
- Big Little Thing
- Sunny Little Thing
Squatters (Salt Lake City)
- Hazy Hop Rising
- Tropical Hop Rising
St. Bernardus Brewery (Belgium)
- Abt 12
- Tripel
Stone Brewing (California)
- Fear Movie Lions
- Hazy IPA
- Tangerine Express
- Delicious IPA
Stone’s Throw Brewing (Little Rock)
- Amadeus Vienna Lager
- Shamus Stout
- Riverdale Pale Ale
- Dirty 7 IPA
- Pear Guavara Cider
SweetWater Brewing Co. (Atlanta)
- 420 Pale Ale
- H.A.Z.Y.
- 420 Imperial
- RIFF Strawberry Mule
Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. (Iowa)
- `King Sue DIPA
- Pseudo Sue Pale Ale
- Pompei IPA
- Dragon Fandango
Vino’s Brew Pub (Little Rock)
- Firehouse Pale Ale
- Six Bridges Cream Ale
Wasatch Brewery (Utah)
- Apricot Hefeweizen
Wiseacre Brewery (Memphis)
- Tiny Bomb
- Gotta Get Up to Get Down
- Ananda