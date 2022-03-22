Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) is running for president in 2024, which means that he spent his opening statement at the Jackson confirmation hearing pandering to the far-right with gibberish. https://t.co/v2xbrYnG6d via @politicususa — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 21, 2022

Sen. Tom Cotton is spouting off about U.S. Constitution integrity as he prepares to oppose yet another Black woman nominated by President Biden — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Cotton, who had no questions of substance for accused sexual predator Brett Kavanaugh or committed anti-choice/pro-business Amy Barrett, said:

“I’m looking for a justice who will uphold the Constitution, not use it to invent so-called rights.”

And here’s more of his “gibberish” at the confirmation hearing today, a dystopian screed similar to Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ bleak view of America ginned up by the Republican Talking Point Factory. Opines PoliticusUSA:

Cotton was embarrassingly spewing gibberish right-wing buzzwords, conservative media conspiracy theories, and generally not making sense to anyone outside of the right-wing media bubble. Sen. Cotton’s desperation to create the soundbite that would get him on Fox News was showing. The one takeaway from the Republican opening statements at this hearing is that they can find little to question about Judge Jackson’s judicial record, so they are using the platform to rant and rave about whatever else they hope will benefit their political ambitions.

Rights are funny things when employed by groups disfavored by Tom Cotton and his ilk. The ongoing history of racial discrimination in the U.S., with roots in unequal treatment in the founding document, illustrates.

For that history, you would do well to read Heather Cox Richardson today (and subscribe to her daily columns while you’re at it.) Slavery, that necessary evil that Cotton defended, is where she begins. Send this passage to the Arkansas legislators who insist the Civil War wasn’t about slavery.

Today is the anniversary of Georgia Senator Alexander Stephens’s Cornerstone Speech, given in 1861 just after he became the provisional vice president of the Confederacy. All these years later, the themes of that speech are still with us. Stephens spoke in Savannah, Georgia, to explain the difference between the United States and the fledgling Confederacy. That difference, he said, was slavery. The American Constitution was defective because it based the government on the principle that all men were created equal. Confederate leaders had corrected the Founding Fathers’ error by basing the Confederate government on the idea that some people were better than others. In contrast to the government the Founding Fathers had created, the Confederacy rested on the “great truth” that “the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth.”

And so began the great “states rights” battle still being waged today. Republicans rose up in opposition to the slavers in the Civil War. And they remained in that column until the Southern strategy came along in the mid-20th century. That brought former Southern Democrats into the Republican fold and made white nationalists of others.

The slavers lost the war but won Reconstruction and more, Richardson writes.

Quickly, though, southern states took away the vote of the Black voters they insisted were trying to redistribute wealth from hardworking white taxpayers into public works projects to benefit the states’ poorer inhabitants. With Black voters cut out of the system, state legislatures enacted harshly discriminatory laws, and law enforcement looked the other way when white people violated the rights of Black and Brown citizens. After World War II, the Supreme Court used the due process and the equal protection clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment to overrule state laws that favored certain citizens over others, and Congress passed the 1965 Voting Rights Act to give Black and Brown Americans a say in the state governments under which they lived. Now, the Republicans, at this point to a person, are echoing the pre–Civil War Democrats to say that democracy means that states should be able to do what they wish without interference from the federal government. So, for example, Texas—and now other states—should be able to ban abortion regardless of the fact that abortion is a constitutional right. States should be able to stop public school teachers from covering certain “divisive” topics: Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) asked an apparently nonplussed Judge Jackson, “Is it your personal hidden agenda to incorporate Critical Race Theory into our legal system?” And states should be able to restrict the vote, much as southern states did after the passage of the Fifteenth Amendment and as 19 Republican-dominated states have done since the 2020 election.

The Electoral College remains to perpetuate a rule by the minority. “Equal protection” is an elusive concept, often depending on which activist court you might wander into (think Lee Rudofsky). Will the Supreme Court enforce the 14th Amendment? Concludes Richardson:

And that’s a key reason why, 161 years to the day after enslaver Alexander Stephens gave the Cornerstone Speech, the confirmation hearing of a Black woman, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, to the Supreme Court matters.

UPDATE: Cotton questioned Jackson in the afternoon. He dove into the case of a guy still in prison to try to make a case that she was soft on drug dealers. She blew him out of the park. What a dick