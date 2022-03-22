The Arkansas State Police reports that Texarkana police killed a Texas jail escapee during a struggle between two officers and two escapees.

The State Police release:

A Bowie County, Texas escapee was shot today [Monday] while being taken into custody. The escapee was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the inmate is being withheld, pending family notification procedures.

The incident involved two Texarkana (Arkansas) police officers. Officials of the local police department have requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the use of deadly force by one of the officers.

About 1 p.m. today [Monday], one of the Texarkana police officers located the escapees outside 210 East Street. Subsequently, both officers approached the pair in an attempt to apprehend the escapees. While one officer was taking an escapee into custody, the second officer was met with resistance by the other inmate who began to fight with the officer and attempted to gain control of the second officer’s gun.

During the struggle the gun was fired, causing the first officer to shoot the inmate fighting with the second officer.