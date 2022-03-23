MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, has announced she’s given $3.8 billion to more than 400 nonprofits since June, including $275 million to Planned Parenthood and 21 of its affiliates.

No specific grants were given to the Planned Parenthood organization that operates two clinics in Arkansas, but any support of the larger organization is important to all, particularly as Planned Parenthood battles in court against Arkansas Republican legislators’ intent to end women’s access to abortions in any circumstance, no matter how dire

