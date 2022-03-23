Common Ground AR, the political group led by former Republican Sen. Jim Hendren that aims at a position apart from perceived extremes of the major political parties, has compiled data on candidates for county office in Arkansas and touts some progress among those identifying as independents.

Not to worry, Republicans. You remain well in the lead with 69 percent of the 1,977 county candidates, 23 percent are Democrats and 8 percent are independents.

(A note from me: The supposed “extremism” of the Democratic side of the ledger is one Common Ground talking point that I quarrel with. Republicans see extremism in support for abortion rights and same-sex marriage, to name two positions held by a majority of voters in poll after poll.)

Common Ground chooses to emphasize the independent count.

A full 57 of Arkansas’ 75 counties (76%) had a majority of candidates running as Republicans for county races. Just 12 counties has a majority running as Democrats (16%). And there was 1 that had a majority of its county candidates running as Independents. This upswing in Independent candidates mirrors a national trend away from partisanship. The latest Gallup Poll shows that 42% of Americans consider themselves Independents, compared to 26% Republicans and 29% Democrats. Below, you can see the counties in which more than a quarter of the candidates are running as Independents.

You can’t win if you don’t run. So the numbers matter. But voting matters more. Don’t forget.