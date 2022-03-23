From the Arkansas State Police:
The Arkansas State Police has arrested Brandon Deandra Knight, 22, of Jacksonville in connection with the shooting incident at a Dumas car show on Saturday, March 19th.
Knight was taken into custody as he was being released from a Dumas hospital at 9:40 AM today. He is charged with battery, first degree and aggravated assault. Knight is being held at the Dumas City Jail and will be scheduled for a first appearance court hearing tomorrow.
The state police investigation remains in an active status and no further information regarding the arrest is available at this hour.
One person, Cameron Shaffer, 23, of Jacksonville, was killed and 27 were wounded when shooting broke out during events of Hood Nic, a neighborhood picnic and fund-raiser that has been a staple in Dumas for 16 years.
I see that a GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for funeral expenses for Shaffer, his name spelled here as Cam’ron. It says, in part:
My sister and brother-in-law tragically lost their 23-year-old son, Cam’ron “Cam” Shaffer, on March 19, 2022.He was attending a car show with his friends in Dumas, Arkansas, and was shot and killed while waiting in line for food. He was an innocent bystander, and in the blink of an eye, his light was taken from the world because of senseless violence.Cam was an amazing young man. He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend. He was so full of life, and love, and was such a joy to be around. While our memories of Cam will be of laughter and love, his passing left a empty spot in the hearts of everyone who has ever met him.Cam’s family, and especially his parents, are devastated by this loss and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service. We want to give Cam the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory, and so everyone can say their last goodbyes.Please consider donating if you are able to do so. We are so very grateful for every donation during this difficult time.