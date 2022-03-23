From the Arkansas State Police:

The Arkansas State Police has arrested Brandon Deandra Knight, 22, of Jacksonville in connection with the shooting incident at a Dumas car show on Saturday, March 19th. Knight was taken into custody as he was being released from a Dumas hospital at 9:40 AM today. He is charged with battery, first degree and aggravated assault. Knight is being held at the Dumas City Jail and will be scheduled for a first appearance court hearing tomorrow. The state police investigation remains in an active status and no further information regarding the arrest is available at this hour.

One person, Cameron Shaffer, 23, of Jacksonville, was killed and 27 were wounded when shooting broke out during events of Hood Nic, a neighborhood picnic and fund-raiser that has been a staple in Dumas for 16 years.

I see that a GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for funeral expenses for Shaffer, his name spelled here as Cam’ron. It says, in part:

