#BREAKING: #SCOTUS uses shadow docket to summarily throw out Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling adopting Governor Evers’s redistricting maps. Sotomayor and Kagan publicly dissent: pic.twitter.com/tNDV7pbDSK — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) March 23, 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority struck again from the shadows, today by overturning a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision on an “emergency” interpretation of Wisconsin state law in drawing state legislative district lines. A ringing, stinging dissent was issued by Justices Sotomayor and Kagan.

Advertisement

It was a split decision. Republicans won on getting the Supreme Court to reverse a state court and a state governor on the state legislative districts, but it refused to block state congressional maps. In short, the U.S. Supreme Court majority didn’t like the governor’s addition of one more majority Back state legislative district. Of course, they didn’t. They are Republicans. They are also hypocrites. After refusing to upend district lines in other cases (favorable to Democrats) because elections were too close, it did so in this case. The congressional districts were left in place, likely because they stick closely to districts gerrymandered by Republicans 10 years ago and seem likely to produce an additional Republican seat this year. Good analysis here.

But … I know consistency is not to be expected from the outcome-oriented activist Republican justices, but the language in their decision overturning the state districts would seem to have relevance to the federal lawsuit filed in Arkansas over the racially motivated split of Pulaski County into three congressional districts by the Republican legislature rather than leaving it wholly in the 2nd District. This change was intended to dilute Black voter strength in the 2nd Congressional district. The Republicans moved 21,000 predominantly Black voters out of the 2nd and moved a similar number of white Cleburne County voters in. Why? Rep. Speaks and Sen. English, the sponsors, never could articulate a coherent cover story.

Advertisement

Consider this language, with some points of emphasis, from the U.S. Supreme Court today when it decided to overturn the creation of an additional Black legislative district in Wisconsin.

Under the Equal Protection Clause, districting maps that sort voters on the basis of race “ ‘are by their very nature odious.’” Such laws “cannot be upheld unless they are narrowly tailored to achieving a compelling state interest.” We have assumed that complying with the VRA is a compelling interest. And we have held that if race is the predominant factor motivating the placement of voters in or out of a particular district, the State bears the burden of showing that the design of that district withstands strict scrutiny. Thus, our precedents hold that a State can satisfy strict scrutiny if it proves that its race-based sorting of voters is narrowly tailored to comply with the VRA. A State violates §2 of the VRA “if, based on the totality of circumstances, it is shown that the political processes leading to nomination or election in the State or political subdivision are not equally open to participation by members of [a minority group] in that its members have less opportunity than other members of the electorate to participate in the political process and to elect representatives of their choice.” We have construed §2 to prohibit the distribution of minority voters into districts in a way that dilutes their voting power. In Gingles, we provided a framework for demonstrating a violation of that sort. First, three “preconditions” must be shown: (1) The minority group must be sufficiently large and compact to constitute a majority in a reasonably configured district, (2) the minority group must be politically cohesive, and (3) a majority group must vote sufficiently as a bloc to enable it to usually defeat the minority group’s preferred candidate.

Good look proving a state interest in swapping black voters for white voters in a way that diluted their voting strength and broke up their communities of interest.

Advertisement

Oh, sure, the Trump judges can find a way around this language to reach the outcome they desire. But perhaps a district court judge and an appeals court that honors precedent might slow the process until the inevitable emergency Republican plea to a decision from the shadow docket, where cases are decided on a petition from the right sorts of suspects without the usual legal arguments.

Suits in Arkansas challenge the congressional redistricting plan in both federal and state court. Only the federal lawsuit invokes the Voting Rights Act. The state suit relies on state constitutional protections. Some lawyers in the fight to preserve voting rights believe that the Supreme Court conservative majority is eager to strip away anything that remains of the Voting Rights Act, thus the separate action in state court and a Supreme Court reluctant to reverse the legislature. That belief may prove to be right.

If blatant racial gerrymandering of the sort practiced in Arkansas’s 2nd District isn’t impermissible, then nothing is off-limits. Even the overturning of majority votes in elections won by the “wrong,” i.e. Democratic, side.

Advertisement

r