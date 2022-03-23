#SenCotton just called a distinguished jurist who also happens to be a Black women not believable. #KetanjiBrownJackson. Hard to describe how offensive this is to someone who has been confirmed to 2 federal court appointments where integrity is professional currency. — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) March 23, 2022

Here’s Tom Cotton telling Ketanji Brown Jackson she’s not credible. pic.twitter.com/QBT7XYztVH — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) March 23, 2022

Tom Cotton making baseless assertions and refusing to let Ketanji Brown Jackson actually answer them, and calling her a liar on the floor of the senate, because he is the actual worst. — Damien P. Williams, MA, MSc, ABD, Patternist (@Wolven) March 23, 2022

Sen. Tom Cotton to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: “Do you think most detainees at Guantanamo Bay are mostly terrorists, or mostly, I don’t know, innocent goat farmers.” pic.twitter.com/aTgqCKm0pX — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 23, 2022

Tom Cotton’s embarrassment of his nominal home state continues. More rudeness and condescension. More calm explanation of the law by the nominee. And the Republican play to QAnon with obsessive questioning about child sex crimes has now led to the inevitable point:

This is a SHAMEFUL article. The lead doesn’t make it clear this is false. The lead doesn’t make it clear that @tedcruz and @TomCottonAR have buddied around with a convicted child sex criminal. It doesn’t mention that Hastert was convicted of sex abuse. https://t.co/fs5bksWqm9 — emptywheel (@emptywheel) March 23, 2022

Great point but you know those Huckabee family values. pic.twitter.com/ncGRyTiK4x — HecKatie (@xHeckKTx) March 23, 2022

Yes. It is time for Tom Cotton, Mike Huckabee, Sarah Sanders and other pals of Josh Duggar, such as Ted Cruz, to demand that the federal judge impose the maximum sentence possible against Duggar for his participation in child sexual abuse or explain why they will not.

If you get a chance, ask Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton about seeking the endorsements of Josh Duggar pic.twitter.com/oSpftLQxZm — Seahawk for a Free and Democratic Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@LinneaEngstrom3) March 23, 2022

Tom Cotton doesn’t like child predators. Oh look, it’s Josh Duggar and Tom Cotton. pic.twitter.com/CIADppwxBI — Khalid Hart (@Khalid_Hart) March 23, 2022

