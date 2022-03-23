By
Max Brantley
On
5:04 pm

Tom Cotton’s embarrassment of his nominal home state continues. More rudeness and condescension. More calm explanation of the law by the nominee. And the Republican play to QAnon with obsessive questioning about child sex crimes has now led to the inevitable point:

Yes. It is time for Tom Cotton, Mike Huckabee, Sarah Sanders and other pals of Josh Duggar, such as Ted Cruz, to demand that the federal judge impose the maximum sentence possible against Duggar for his participation in child sexual abuse or explain why they will not.

