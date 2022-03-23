I drew some pushback on Twitter for putting Arkansas’s junior senator Tom Cotton at the top of dickish senators in the questioning and comments about Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. Fair enough. The competition was stiff from Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Marsha Blackburn. And don’t forget Lindsey Graham, who pressed Jackson on her religious faith (in a country in which the law nominally bars religious tests) and storming out in a snit over Guantanamo. A dishonorable mention goes to Sens. Mike Braun and John Cornyn who yesterday favored state laws that prohibited interracial and same-sex marriages, respectively. (Yes, though he tried to walk it back, Braun did give an affirmative answer to undoing the Loving case that ended state bans on interracial marriage. And as Heather Cox Richardson explains, this is all about the Republican game to use the Supreme Court to override the 14th amendment as states pick and choose.)

REPORTER: “You would be okay with the Supreme Court leaving the issue of interracial marriage to the states?” SEN. MIKE BRAUN (R-IN): “Yes. If you are not wanting the Supreme Court to weigh in on issues like that, you are not going to be able to have your cake and eat it too.” pic.twitter.com/jiVTMOpC01 — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) March 22, 2022

But back to Cotton. PBS has his whole harangue if you can stand it. Jackson handily weathered his hectoring, dishonest, condescending harangue. I hope I’m not wrong that even Republican voters prefer a candidate who can display a touch of humanity, humor or humility now and then, thus dashing Cotton’s White House dream. But, well, the Trump example isn’t encouraging.

Some comments on Cotton:

.@JoyAnnReid to Tom Cotton and other GOP senators: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, “bested you intellectually and you’re mad about it. Stay mad.” #reiders https://t.co/V3weDwkHtu — The ReidOut (@thereidout) March 23, 2022

Tom Cotton questioning of Ketanji Brown Jackson is painful. This is an exercise of intellectually inferior man condescending to massively intellectually superior woman. — HawaiiDelilah™ stands with Ukraine (@HawaiiDelilah) March 22, 2022

Tom Cotton’s tone & content of his questioning of Ketanji Brown Jackson is hostile, aggressive, insultingly disrespectful & demeaning. Jackson’s patiently enduring Cotton’s scowl & contemptuous condescension w/admirable self-restraint.

Cotton is such a disgusting scumbag. — Charles Campisi (@1813Doncarlo) March 22, 2022

Tom Cotton asks Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: “Do you know how many rapists don’t get charged with rape?” Strange that pinhead Tom Cotton never asked accused rapist Brett Kavanaugh that question. pic.twitter.com/CDa5a2bCKI — Ryan Adams 🎞️🏳️‍🌈🌻 (@filmystic) March 22, 2022

If white guys like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton, & Brit Hume only see two women as educated & accomplished as Kamala Harris & Ketanji Brown Jackson as “affirmative action” successes, just imagine how difficult it must be for ordinary black women to succeed on their merits? — Hold Still (@YouWontFeelThis) March 22, 2022

Tom Cotton asking Judge Jackson about violent crimes while he voted against the Violence Against Women act in 2014 is ridiculous. https://t.co/EZOsSteRzA — Chip Marsh (@LomaximumOvrdrv) March 22, 2022

Tom Cotton is embarrassing himself both by this pedestrian, culture-war line of questioning about crime, which has nothing to do with the work of a Supreme Court justice, and by his overt hostility to Jackson. — Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) March 22, 2022

Ketanji Brown Jackson didn’t cry when Lindsey Graham called her a terrorist sympathizer or when Josh Hawley and Tom Cotton said she supported child pornographers or when Marsha Blackburn said she didn’t know what she was doing. We need KBJ’s calm strength on the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/zeWkKO7qOt — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) March 23, 2022

The most embarrassing line of questioning from Sen. Cotton. This is so ridiculous and disrespectful. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) March 22, 2022

This thread…just so you know that an Ark. Senator attempting to associate a Black SCOTUS nominee with a rise in dangerous crime is also a page from the confirmation hearing for Thurgood Marshall 54 years ago. https://t.co/p4c9704p6X — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) March 23, 2022



Jackson met Cotton’s questions with intellectual rigor and grace, qualities he lacked.