By
Max Brantley
On
9:31 am

I drew some pushback on Twitter for putting Arkansas’s junior senator Tom Cotton at the top of dickish senators in the questioning and comments about Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. Fair enough. The competition was stiff from Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Marsha Blackburn. And don’t forget Lindsey Graham, who pressed Jackson on her religious faith (in a country in which the law nominally bars religious tests) and storming out in a snit over Guantanamo. A dishonorable mention goes to Sens. Mike Braun and John Cornyn who yesterday favored state laws that prohibited interracial and same-sex marriages, respectively. (Yes, though he tried to walk it back, Braun did give an affirmative answer to undoing the Loving case that ended state bans on interracial marriage. And as Heather Cox Richardson explains, this is all about the Republican game to use the Supreme Court to override the 14th amendment as states pick and choose.)

But back to Cotton. PBS has his whole harangue if you can stand it. Jackson handily weathered his hectoring, dishonest, condescending harangue. I hope I’m not wrong that even Republican voters prefer a candidate who can display a touch of humanity, humor or humility now and then, thus dashing Cotton’s White House dream. But, well, the Trump example isn’t encouraging.

Some comments on Cotton:

Jackson met Cotton’s questions with intellectual rigor and grace, qualities he lacked.