Advertisement

Today’s laugh. Beth Callaway’s Instagram account is private so I can’t say for sure that Trent Garner is fairly representing this photograph. Callaway is an opponent to Garner’s father-in-law Matt Stone, who hopes to succeed Garner in the Senate. My comment: The sentiment may not be the King James Version of the Golden Rule, but in the context of Trent Garner, it fits.

I also was provided a screenshot of Garner’s Facebook page BEFORE he stripped a comment by a local who clearly is familiar with Garner’s not-so-Biblically-inspired early days in Camden. Judge not, Senator Garner.