Arkansas Community Organizations campaign Director Loriee Evans sends word of a protest planned over Governor Hutchinson‘s refusal to accept millions in federal money meant to help Arkansans make the rent. Arkansas and Nebraska are the only two states who turned down millions in federal rent dollars that are part of the a COVID-19 relief package. Arkansas is a poor state, consistently in the bottom 10, and we could certainly put the money to good use.

Arkansas was slated to get $146 million, but Hutchinson said he wanted only a portion of that, which he would use for job training, drug treatment and other programs geared toward putting people to work so they can pay their own rent. No word on what people who already work full-time but still struggle to cover the bills are supposed to do.

Here’s the notice: