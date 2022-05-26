Arkansas’s U.S. Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman today voted against considering a domestic terrorism bill that might open the door to discussions on gun law reform in the United States, AP’s Farnoush Amiri reports.

The bill, which passed the House last week after the massacre in a Buffalo, New York, grocery store and a California church, died in the Senate on a 47-47 vote, with 60 votes needed to proceed. The Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act is pretty lightweight, simply creating more avenues for the Justice Department, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security to work together to better detect white extremism and other violent threats on U.S. soil. Republican opponents blocked progress with their usual finger pointing, some of them falsely claiming leftwing antifa types are the real danger we should be addressing. (It’s important to note that this is a lie. Deaths, injuries and disruption from rightwing and white nationalist domestic terrorists far eclipse anything from the left.)

Not surprisingly, every congressman from Arkansas (Republicans French Hill, Steve Womack, Bruce Westerman and Rick Crawford) voted against this bill to address the domestic terrorism that’s heaping dead bodies in our churches, schools and grocery stores.