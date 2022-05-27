In case you’re wondering (as we were), Governor Hutchinson will not be heading to Texas this weekend to attend the NRA’s ill-advised convention.

The three-day event is happening in Houston now, just days after 19 children and two teachers were slaughtered with assault-style rifles at an elementary school four hours away.

Hutchinson’s spokeswoman, Shealyn Sowers, confirmed the governor won’t attend, and that he never had plans to go.

It will be interesting to see if any of Arkansas’s other pro-gun politicians show up, especially considering that even Texas Governor Greg Abbott choked and will phone in a video message instead of showing up in person. Texas’ U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw also pulled the plug on plans to be there, but their spokespeople said it had nothing to do with the horrors at Robb Elementary School, the Washington Post reports.

Former President Donald Trump headlines the event, of course. We have reached out to the campaign of Trump’s former press secretary and Republican nominee for Arkansas governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, to see if she plans to attend. No word yet, but we will update if we hear something.

Largely a marketing event, the convention tagline is “14 acres of guns and gear.”

Debunked researcher John Lott, trotted out in Little Rock a few years ago by Arkansas legislators to make the case for arming school staff, was scheduled to speak. But his presentation, “Gun Control Myths: How Politicians, The Media, And Botched ‘Studies’ Have Twisted The Facts On Gun Control,” appears to be cancelled. Lott was slated to discuss “myths about mass public shootings to suicides to gun ownership rates and crime to gun-free zones, Lott addresses the claims you frequently hear in the media and explains what is wrong with those claims.”

Don’t worry, though. Tomi Lahren will still be on hand to offer some trash takes. A social media personality named Black Rambo will be there, too.