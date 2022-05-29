Unswayed that the Uvalde school shooter bought the murder weapon as soon as he legally could on his 18th birthday, Governor Hutchinson rejected moving back the age at which people are legally allowed to buy assault-style weapons.

Hutchinson, who pops up on one network channel or another pretty much every Sunday morning lately, stuck to his guns on opposing a ban on assault-style weapons or requiring people to be 21 or older before they can buy guns.

Advertisement

But he did say he wants to see a bipartisan crew of governors come together to discuss solutions.



Hutchinson fell back on a popular gun lobby talking point that the real problem lies not with guns, but in the human heart.

Advertisement

He did try on a new twist to an old argument, saying that assault rifles were on the market in the United States for 40 years before the mass shootings began, suggesting that therefore the problem can’t possibly be the guns.

“AR-15s were around for 40 years before they were ever used in any type of mass killing or attack. And so it is about the human heart, it is about identifying the culprits and going after them,” Hutchinson said.

Advertisement

A desire to beef up gun sales in the 1980s inspired gun manufacturers to turn up the marketing juice on these burly, military-style guns. The sales push worked well enough to put plenty of high-powered killing machines on the streets, and the dangers they posed moved Congress to pass a ban on assault rifles in 1994. But when it expired in 2004, the ban wasn’t renewed.

Since then, AR-15-style weapons have been used in headline-grabbing massacres at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida; a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas; the Parkland shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, and many more, most recently at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.