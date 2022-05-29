The victim of a Saturday morning shooting near the Little Rock Zoo was a 7-year-old girl named Chloe Alexander.

LRPD has identified the victim in the Fair Park Blvd homicide that occurred on May 28, 2022. pic.twitter.com/Ek3kepZth8 — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) May 30, 2022

I wish there was more information here to share. So far, details are scant.

The police classify it as an isolated incident, but shootings don’t feel very “isolated” lately. Parents who were at the zoo with their children Saturday morning reported being able to hear multiple gunshots.

My kids heard the shots from the petting zoo. This is not ok. https://t.co/bPTVpQq8SY — Kristin Netterstrom Higgins (@knetterstrom) May 28, 2022