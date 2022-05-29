By
Austin Bailey
On
8:14 pm

The victim of a Saturday morning shooting near the Little Rock Zoo was a 7-year-old girl named Chloe Alexander.

I wish there was more information here to share. So far, details are scant.

Not much here.

The police classify it as an isolated incident, but shootings don’t feel very “isolated” lately. Parents who were at the zoo with their children Saturday morning reported being able to hear multiple gunshots.

