LITTLE ROCK, AR — Chris Jones, Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas, will kick off his statewide Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour in Little Rock on Wednesday, June 1. Jones, who won handily in a crowded primary with over 70% of the vote, is excited to get back on the trail. The tour will bring Jones and his team to voters’ doorsteps in all 75 Arkansas counties. At each stop, Jones will walk side-by-side with Arkansans, hosting kitchen-table issues and policy conversations on front porches, working alongside real Arkansans on shifts of their jobs, and walking at least one mile (yes, literally) alongside residents of all 75 Arkansas counties.

“We will once again travel to all 75 countries and will walk–together with Arkansans–one mile in every county. These one-mile walks are a reminder of a time when neighbors walked with and talked to each other,” said Jones. “Arkansans need a governor that understands the challenges they face because they’re willing to walk in their shoes. We’re back on the road to speak with Arkansans about our vision to address the serious challenges our communities face and spread PB&J (Preschool, Broadband, & Jobs) across every corner of Arkansas. We won’t stop until we have unlocked the potential of Arkansas for every one of our neighbors across every last street. Arkansas, now and as your governor, I’ll always meet you where you are– because that’s where growth starts. Together, we can elevate our politics – and our great state. Join us.”

Chris Jones For Governor Walk A Mile In Your Shoes Tour Event Schedule:*

Wednesday, June 1

Event: Walk A Mile in Your Shoes – Pulaski County

Where: Start at Community Bakery, 1200 Main St Little Rock, AR 72202

When: 3:45-5:15 pm CT

Event: Primary Election Win Celebration

Where: Chris Jones for Governor Little Rock Campaign Office, 1803 Broadway, Little Rock, AR 72206

When: 5:30-7:30 pm CT

Thursday, June 2

Event: Walk A Mile in Your Shoes – Faulkner County

Where: Conway, AR TBD

When: 5-5:45 pm CT

Friday, June 3

Event: Walk A Mile in Your Shoes – St. Francis County

Where: Forrest City, AR TBD

When: 10:45-11:45 am CT

Event: Walk A Mile in Your Shoes – Ouachita County

Where: First Friday Camden, Washington Street, Camden, AR

When: 6-7 pm CT

Saturday, June 4

Event: Walk A Mile in Your Shoes – Washington County

Where: Fayetteville, AR TBD

When: 12:15-1:15 pm CT

*All event locations and times are subject to change. More dates and locations will be added as more stops are announced at ChrisForGovernor.com/WalkAMile .