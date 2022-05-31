The Little Rock Board of Directors has called an Aug. 9 special election to ask voters to extend the city’s 3-mill personal property tax to fund capital improvements, and now the city has set six community meetings to get public input on how the tax money should be spent if approved by voters.

LITTLE ROCK – The City of Little Rock will host a series of public meetings in June, during which residents will be asked to provide input to shape the future of the City.

The meetings concern a special election, to be held Aug. 9, 2022, during which voters will be asked to weigh in on six questions regarding issuing bonds for capital improvements, all funded by an existing 3-mill personal property tax. That tax is currently being utilized to retire bonds issued in 2013 and 2018, and those bonds will soon be fully repaid. Taxes will not increase as a result of the election.

The Little Rock Board of Directors unanimously passed an ordinance setting the Aug. 9 date of the election and identifying the types of capital improvements bonds on May 17, 2022. That ordinance also outlines the total amount of funding for each type of capital improvement bonds. It includes: $40.5 million on street improvements; $40.5 million on drainage improvements; $19.5 million on fire apparatus; $37 million on parks (including the Little Rock Zoo); $8.5 million on a new district courts facility; and $15.8 million on the Port of Little Rock.

The meetings are being held to seek public input and identify priority projects for the different types of capital improvement bond funding, particularly streets and drainage.

Meetings will be held at 6 p.m. at the following dates and locations: