The city of Little Rock is expected this week to receive the second tranche of the $38 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars it’s been allocated as part of the American Rescue Plan.

The money can only be spent to replace lost revenue on governmental services; for public health measures in response to the pandemic; for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; to address the negative impacts of the coronavirus; for premium pay; and for the city’s indirect costs.

The city has fully allocated the $18.8 million from the first half of the money, which it received last May. The money in the second half has to be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026.

Based on feedback from directors and staff, Emily Jordan, the city’s intergovernmental relations manager, presented the following recommendations:

*$2.35 million for public works capital needs. The costs for landfill improvements amount to $1.7 million. The waste collections division needs, for side loaders and other additional vehicles, account for the remaining $650,000.

*$2 million for parks and community centers. These would need to be located in what the federal government defines as disproportionately affected areas, which the city has identified as wards 1, 2, 6, 7 and part of 3.

*$2 million for a senior center in a not-yet-determined location. Money for operation costs would have to be identified elsewhere.

*$1.5 million for unnamed “infrastructure as economic development.” Just guessing, but I’d say it’s likely for purchasing more land at the Port of Little Rock.

*$1 million for a Real Time Crime Center for the Little Rock Police Department. The LRPD plans to use $200,000 from its seized funds to add to this.

*$1 million for affordable housing.

*$1 million for addressing food deserts and access to healthy foods.

*$500,000 for downtown capital needs and a downtown master plan. The Downtown Little Rock Partnership would be responsible for raising additional private money to pay for the plan.

*$500,000 for community violence prevention programs, adding to at least $1.5 million the board allocated for such programs from the first tranche.

*$500,000 for Little Rock Fire Department facility improvements.

That all adds up to $12.35 million, which eaves a balance of $6.5 million, which Cox said city staff recommend preserving in case project needs change.

Once the board approves the allocations, city staff, again with input from the board, would identify specific projects, determine their cost and bring the proposals back to the board for approval.

At-Large Director Dean Kumpuris, known as the godfather of the River Market, said it was “reprehensible” that the city had plans to spend some $30 million on various projects, but is asking the Downtown Little Rock Partnership to put money toward a downtown master plan. He also complained about no money going to the River Market. “That to me says this administration and this board doesn’t care about downtown,” he said. “That is a slap in the face.” He said he wouldn’t support these allocations.

At-Large Direct Antwan Phillips, a frequent critic of downtown Little Rock’s abundance of surface parking, asked if a parking study could be a component of the downtown master plan. Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said it could.

Capi Peck said she was concerned the city still hasn’t addressed its fire apparatus needs. Scott said some $18 million had been allocated, but purchasing was a slow process. Peck also said the city needed to do something about infrastructure in the West Little Rock community of Pankey. “I can’t believe it’s Little Rock,” she said of the sad state of roads and bridges there.

Asked about plans for addressing food deserts, Scott said the city had been exploring the possibility of purchasing a potential site for a grocery store, rehabilitating it and selling it to a private grocery operator. Kathy Webb, who works on the issue in her day job as the head of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, suggested that the city should put some resources into data collection about the issue. “Some of the old answers aren’t working anymore, but we have a lot of info from states and cities across the country that do work.”

Webb said before she voted for the allocations she wanted to have a conversation about the future of Little Rock parks. Directors have talked in recent weeks about Little Rock perhaps having more parks than it can successfully manage. Parks desperately need programming, many of the directors argue. What are we going to do about War Memorial and Hindman parks? Webb asked.

Scott said he didn’t think closing parks was a feasible short term prospect. Many of the parks that the city might eye for closure are in high crime areas. Without a ready buyer of the land who would turn it into a positive business, dumping park land would contribute to crime, he said. The cost of doing what the city would like to do in War Memorial and Hindman range from $20-$50 million, well beyond what grants, proceeds from the millage extension voters will consider in August or this money could possibly cover.

Earlier, during the special called meeting, the board voted down Phillips’ proposal to allocate streets and drainage funding from the millage extension proportionally among the nine directors.