The Little Rock Board of Directors will have a special meeting at 4 p.m. today to consider a resolution from At-large Director Antwan Phillips that would define how the board would determine how money from a capital improvements millage extension would be spent.

Voters will be asked Aug. 9 to approve six separate spending categories, all of which would be funded by an extension of a 3-mills personal property tax. The six categories are streets, drainage, fire apparatus, parks and recreation, district court improvements and port improvements.

In discussion of the framework of the proposal, Phillips has repeatedly raised concerns that he and the other two at-large directors, who represent all of the city, would potentially have less say on how money is spent on streets and drainage projects than the seven ward directors if the money is divided equally among wards with 10% set aside for citywide projects — as has been the practice in the past. Phillips’ resolution instead proposes to set aside 10% for citywide projects and split the remaining funds evenly between the nine board members. Based on skeptical comments from other board members in past meetings, I’d guess Phillips doesn’t have the votes for the proposal.

During the agenda portion of the meeting, the board will discuss spending $1.5 million on the development of a Real Time Crime Center for the Little Rock Police Department:

Here’s background on the proposal from the city manager’s office:

A Real Time Crime Center focuses the initial investigation of a criminal incident by allocating dedicated resources whose sole responsibility it is to assist patrol and detectives in realtime by using the technology they have access to. Officers and Detectives in the field do not have the time to conduct certain basic investigatory tasks because they either do not have immediate access to the tools they need, or it would be unsafe for them to do so. A Real Time Crime Center Investigator can provide Officers and Detectives with critical information obtained by accessing existing technology, cameras systems, information systems and databases in real-time to reduce the time taken to investigate a criminal act. This initial funding of the Real Time Crime Center would allow LRPD to purchase computer equipment, such as towers, monitors, software, video monitors and cameras needed to access multiple applications that are processing heavy. Presently, the average computer assigned to personnel simply does not meet the minimum requirements to quickly and efficiently utilize the technology available to the Real Time Crime Center. It would also allow staff to outfit the designated workspace in the new LRPD Headquarters Building with the television screens needed to monitor our technology resources in real-time on a larger scale.

LRPD staff have traveled to similar facilities in New York, New Orleans, Memphis and St. Louis.

In an April Arkansas Democrat-Gazette story on the vision for a real-time facility, Assistant Chief Heath Helton said there was potential in partnering with local business to provide the LRPD with access to their security cameras.