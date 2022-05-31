Little Rock Police detectives are looking for 18-year-old Kenjata Daniels Jr. in connection with the fatal shooting of a child by the Little Rock Zoo Saturday.

Interim Police Chief Crystal Young-Haskins said the department is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of 7-year-old Chloe Alexander, who was shot on her way to the zoo.

“We have learned Chloe was in the company of someone who was in an ongoing conflict with the suspect,” Young-Haskins said at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Police at the scene of the shooting, the 700 block of Fair Park Boulevard between the zoo and War Memorial Park, first made sure there was no ongoing threat, she said.

“There were concerns by some of a possible active shooter near or around the zoo. This was not the case,” the chief said. Once officers established there was no immediate threat, they began combing for evidence.

Meanwhile, other officers headed to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, where they learned Chloe’s injuries were fatal. The car she’d been in showed bullet holes.

Young-Haskins referred to Saturday’s victim as “sweet baby Chloe Alexander, this child, the innocent among us,” and made a plea for anyone with information to come forward.

“This is a call to action to the community. We’re asking for your help,” she said.

Detectives on the case can be reached at 501-371-4660. Or, people with information can call the anonymous tip line at 501-371-4636.