Mother Cindy Jennings is in the Pulaski County Jail on charges that she ran over her son, killing him.

Cindy Jennings of Mabelvale is in the Pulaski County Jail, charged with manslaughter in the death of her son, Joshua Jennings.

The arrest report suggests Cindy Jennings was drinking and taking medications, rendering her unable to remember what had happened.