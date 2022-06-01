Democratic candidate for governor Chris Jones logged the first of the 75 miles he’s pledged to walk — one in each Arkansas county — in the SoMa neighborhood of Little Rock Wednesday.

A gaggle of about 25 people met him in front of Community Bakery to launch his Walk a Mile Tour. The notably diverse and good-humored mix of young and old, Black and white, posed for a group selfie before heading south.

Brian Chilson

Along the way, Jones pointed out favorite small businesses and talked about work he did as head of the Arkansas Innovation Hub to encourage and support local entrepreneurs. He supported a small business as well, briefly ducking into Loblolly for a scoop of cookies and cream.

Brian Chilson

Willie Torrence and his wife drove in from Sherwood for the walk, wearing matching Chris Jones T-shirts and pledging to go to at least five or 10 more of the walks the campaign has planned across the state. Torrence said he hopes the summer heat and extra steps will help him drop five pounds, but mainly he wants people to see him out working for the candidate he supports in hopes of inspiring other people to do the same.

Brian Chilson

“I’m here because this is the right man for the job. I’m here for the change, but we’ve got to get out here and do it,” he said.

Jones’ efforts to stay in the public eye and to invite supporters and media along the way is the opposite strategy from Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who seems to hide from local media and limits her public appearances, or at least the ones in Arkansas. As the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and a former press secretary for Donald Trump, Sanders comes to the campaign with a double whammy on name recognition. Jones, an MIT-trained physicist and ordained minister from Pine Bluff, comes to the campaign without any such political ties.

Walker Richard Hutchinson, a retiree and public education advocate, said he showed up to endure a mile in the afternoon heat because he wants to help get Jones’ name out there.

“People in this state say a Democrat can’t win. I’ve said that myself a time or two. But I think people should listen to what he has to say,” Hutchinson said.

Brian Chilson

Noelle Buttry invoked the power of branding by wearing a Chris Jones for governor T-shirt and carrying a campaign placard, too. She said she’s sold on Jones’ “PB&J” plan to focus on preschool, broadband internet access and jobs.

“If people would just listen to him for five minutes, there wouldn’t be a question of who to vote for,” she said.