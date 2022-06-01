Metroplan, the Central Arkansas metropolitan planning organization, has released an interactive map of its proposed Regional Greenways plan for public comment. Greenways are paved paths for bikes and pedestrians. In 2020, Metroplan announced that it would devote half of its Surface Transportation Program Block Grant funding — some $55 million over 10 years — toward building a regional trail system. The plan calls for building trails that connect Pulaski, Faulkner, Lonoke, and Saline counties.

Some of the trails, including the planned Southwest Trail from Little Rock to Hot Springs, will be familiar to readers. Others, including a proposed route from Little Rock to Ward, might be less so.