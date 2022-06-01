Jonathan Martin, long time political reporter for The New York Times and the co-author (with fellow Times political reporter Alexander Burns) of the new book “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,” will speak at 6 p.m. June 6 at the Central Arkansas Library System’s Ron Robinson Theater in an event sponsored by CALS and the Political Animals Club. The event is free, but registration is required. A 5 p.m. reception precedes the talk, and a book signing will follow.

From a release:

“I’m proud that CALS has the opportunity to partner with other civically engaged organizations like the Political Animals Club to offer such timely and newsworthy programs to our patrons,” said Nate Coulter, executive director of CALS. “Our state has one of the lowest voter turnout rates in the country and helping residents to become more politically informed is important to the library because we value the freedom to know.”

Days after the book’s release, Arkansas residents have the opportunity to hear from the author directly. This Will Not Pass is considered a definitive account of the 2020 election penned by two New York Times reporters. Through hundreds of interviews and never-before-seen documents, Martin and co-author Alexander Burns shed light on a wide variety of factors throughout the election as well as the first year of the Biden administration. At its core, the book poses a vital question: Can American democracy, as we know it, ever work again?

“I’m pleased to serve as a CALS volunteer advisor to help bring noted speakers to Arkansas and am especially excited to welcome Jonathan Martin of the New York Times,” said Skip Rutherford, dean emeritus of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service who started the Political Animals Club in the 1980s. “The book he and Alex Burns have written has already generated major news and will no doubt be on best seller lists. It’s also a personal thrill for me to collaborate and to re-engage with the Political Animals Club on this timely program.”

Jonathan Martin is a national political correspondent for the New York Times and a political analyst for CNN. He joined the Times in 2013 after working as a senior political writer for POLITICO. His work has been featured in The New Republic, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal, among others. A native of Arlington, Virginia, Martin is a graduate of Hampden-Sydney College.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program begins at 6. Beer, wine and concessions will be available. This event is free, but registration is required. Find more information about the event and reserve seats at cals.org.