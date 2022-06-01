The Regions Building, the 30-story, 547,000-square-foot tower at the corner of Capitol Avenue and Broadway, has a new owner. The previous owners, a collection of 32 LLCs, spent nearly five years in bankruptcy court before their building got put on the market by a bankruptcy trustee. The buyer is Taconic Capital Advisors, a global investment firm founded by former Goldman Sachs partners. Here’s a release from Taconic:

Little Rock, AR, June 1, 2022 – Taconic Capital Advisors announced today that it has acquired 400 West Capitol Avenue, an approximately 550,000-square-foot office tower located in the heart of the central business district in Little Rock, AR. The property had been mired in several years of bankruptcy proceedings by the previous ownership group and was sold to Taconic by the bankruptcy trustee.

Built in 1973, the building was formerly known as “Regions Center” when it was heavily occupied by Regions Bank. Regions Bank still maintains a presence in the building, and Taconic intends to make the property more broadly attractive to a variety of professional service firms, corporate users and government/government-adjacent users.

The property features a host of unique physical attributes, including a full-floor meeting & event center with a full-service kitchen, which Taconic intends to incorporate into its repositioning of the asset to advance the building’s position as a business community hub for downtown Little Rock. Taconic’s business plan also includes a material refresh of several major building systems, which will be announced soon in conjunction with a strategic rebranding of the asset.

The acquisition is a positive development for CBD Little Rock, which has seen minimal capital markets activity in the past few years, especially from out-of-region participants. The acquisition and upcoming repositioning by an institutional owner is a vote of confidence in the future of the submarket and the building itself.

Said Alex Fleming, Director of Asset Management for Taconic, “We really like the proven stability of the submarket and the very limited supply that’s been added here for the past 30 years, which in our minds provides an extremely rare opportunity to own what can easily be the best building in the market with the right attention and strategic investment into the building. Our goal is to do just that – be the premium space offering with the most attentive level of customer service to our tenants. We’re ready to hit the ground running to realize that potential as soon as possible.”

As part of its overall institutionalization of the asset, Taconic has engaged CBRE as both property manager and leasing representative – that leasing effort being led by CBRE’s William Callahan.

“We look forward to partnering with Taconic in the collective efforts to enhance such a great, iconic building in downtown Little Rock. The current amenities and ability to improve upon them presents an exciting opportunity for CBRE to help the continued improvement to the Little Rock CBD workplace,” said Callahan.

Said Fleming, “Our first priority is making sure that our in-place tenants are happy and appreciated, so we’re looking forward to hearing how we can work with them to make this a place that they’re proud to call home for many years to come. They, as well as many local brokers and vendors, have been very patient during the trailing years of inactivity and challenged ownership, and we intend to make up for lost time so that their patience is rewarded.”