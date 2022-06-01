Rural Searcy County in Northwest Arkansas led the state in voter turnout in last week’s primary elections.



Forty-four percent of the area’s eligible voters turned out for the May 24 primary, according to the Arkansas secretary of state’s website. That compares with the state average of 26%. Pike County came in second in turnout with 41%. Crittenden County in the Delta had the state’s lowest turnout percentage at 13%.



Searcy County has only about 8,000 residents. Marshall is the county seat.

Darryl Treat, executive director for the Greater Searcy County Chamber of Commerce, said a four-way county judge’s race and a four-way state House Republican primary to for District 27 attracted many of the county’s voters to the polls.



“Most people don’t know the [candidates for] governor,” but they know the local candidates or their families, he said.



For the legislative seat left open by Rep. Keith Slape (R-Compton), who tried and failed to take down Sen. Bob Ballinger, Timmy Reid of Marshall and Steven Walker head to a run-off on June 21. Ballinger and former Sen. Bryan King are also headed to a run-off.



In Searcy County, two candidates will compete in the runoff election for the Republican nomination for county judge — Tony Horton and Robert Baysinger. Incumbent County Judge Jim Harness and David Roberts lost in the primary.



The county judge race may have been especially in the public eye due to Harness pleading no contest to a felony and several misdemeanors in 2021 in a case involving his estranged wife. There was an effort earlier this year to remove Harness from office, KTLO reported.



