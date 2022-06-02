Governor Hutchinson told reporters Thursday that he’s willing to spend up to $50 million to make Arkansas schools safer, but said safe storage laws, gun safety education, beefed-up background checks and other proven measures to curtail the gun violence epidemic are off the table.

The governor did say he’s open to suggestions from a bipartisan group of U.S. senators that formed in the wake of the recent massacre in Uvalde, Texas, and that he would consider extreme risk protection orders allowing law enforcement to take guns from dangerous people. Arkansas lawmakers tanked a similar proposal in 2019.

A longtime booster of the National Rifle Association, Hutchinson worked hard throughout the 30-minute meeting to avoid blaming America’s gun problem on guns. He touted the almost completely useless work of a school safety commission he convened in 2018 that recommended more school counseling and more armed presence on school campuses.

Cheryl May, director of the Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute and chair of that school safety commission, pointed to laws passed since 2018 to make counselors more available to students, allow the creation of school district security forces and require lockdown drills in schools.

Brian Chilson

Hutchinson said he plans to fold school safety into a special session this summer whose primary aim will be to institute a new round of cut taxes.

Hardening schools rather than hardening gun laws is the best path, he said, in a clear effort to curtail any consideration of well-regulating America’s self-appointed 2A militia.

“Access to firearms in our society, that’s not going to change, whatever law we pass. The focus should be on school safety,” Hutchinson said.

He talked up potential one-time grants to buy cameras, fortified doors and other safety gear for schools, and suggested folding in security as a line item on per-student annual funding for all Arkansas public school students. The one-time grant money, up to $50 million, would come out of Arkansas’s large and growing surplus, which is slated to grow up to almost $1.5 billion by the end of this year.

Asked about evidence that suggests “hardening” schools with new entrances and armed security isn’t very effective, Hutchinson indicated his gut tells him different.

“There is a deterrent. I have no doubt in my mind that an armed presence in schools is a deterrent factor and can save lives,” he said. “We’ve seen that through history, from the school in Pearl, Mississippi, where the gunman was shot as a result of someone having a firearm, and there are other examples of that.”

Amazingly, this 1997 shooting in Pearl that Hutchinson invoked here showed absolutely zero evidence of a deterrent effect. In this case, a 16-year-old gunman brought a rifle to school and shot nine people before trying to flee the campus in a car. It wasn’t until gunman Luke Woodham was trying to drive out of the parking lot that he was subdued by an assistant principal who had retrieved a gun from his truck. Two of the nine people Woodham shot on campus that day died.

Hutchinson pulled out those debunked but always popular distractions of mental health, societal anger and rage as roots of gun violence. A proven red herring, mental illness occurs at roughly the same rate the world over, but countries with strong gun laws don’t suffer the routine slaughter of elementary school children, weekend grocery shoppers and doctors on hospital duty.

Changing gun laws is off the table for the special session, the governor said.

Most school shooters commit their crimes with guns belonging to family or friends that were left unsecured, but Hutchinson dismissed safe storage laws requiring adults to keep guns out of kids’ hands as a “burden” on gun owners. He said he thought Arkansas gun owners already do a good job educating their children on gun safety so he wasn’t interested in spending money on gun safety programs, or on gun safes, gun locks or other public outreach to encourage responsible gun ownership. That’s bad news for Arkansas’s standing as one of the 10 most dangerous states when it comes to gun homicide rates.

The governor also rejected beefing up the law that allows people in Arkansas to buy guns without having to undergo federal background checks. In Arkansas, as in many other states, the “gun show loophole” allows people at gun shows, flea markets, online and in other informal settings to sell guns without running the background checks required by federally licensed weapons sellers. More than one-fifth of gun sales in the United States happen off the books thanks to this gun show loophole that Hutchinson indicated he is unwilling to close. Sorry, kids.

You can watch the whole shameful thing below if you have the stomach for it.