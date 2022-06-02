Admit it. Bentonville, once an unknown Ozark foothills enclave, has been transformed through its Walton family cash and connections into an artsy, wholesome Disney park for flyover country. Everything is pristinely clean and curated, its historic square polished to a shine and bustling with beaming, bike-riding residents seemingly delighted to be part of this posh experiment. Think Pleasantville, but with good art.

Northwest Arkansas native and delightfully talented journalist Olivia Paschal writes about what it’s like to watch the wholesale transformation of her hometown. Her focus in the Dwell magazine piece is on skyrocketing real estate prices and FORMAT Fest, a project of Walmart founder Sam Walton‘s billionaire grandkids that will bring a decidedly new yuppie vibe to what was once more of an agricultural+workaday+counterculture hodgepodge.

The piece is fascinating and you should read it.