Kenjata Daniels, 18, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the May 28 shooting death near the Little Rock Zoo of 7-year-old Chloe Alexander, the Little Rock Police Department announced last night.

Alexander was on the way to the Little Rock Zoo when the car she was in was struck by gunfire. The shooting happened on the stretch of Fair Park Blvd. between the Little Rock Zoo and War Memorial Park, and parents who were at the zoo with their children reported being able to hear the gunfire.