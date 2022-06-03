State Sen. Trent Garner, known for his bombastic and combative style, cut his workout short to burst into an informal meeting last year to demand it be streamed on the livefeed. It was a fair point, but barreling in like the Kool-Aid Man felt overly dramatic.

State Sen. Trent Garner, known for his bombastic and combative style, cut his workout short to burst into an informal meeting last year to demand it be streamed on the livefeed. It was a fair point, but barreling in like the Kool-Aid Man felt overly dramatic. Brian Chilson

Matt Campbell, the hard-charging lawyer and blogger of Blue Hog Report fame, goes in on state Sen. Trent Garner (R-El Dorado) in his latest piece.

Sure, it’s weird for Garner, a bellicose, ammosexual cheerleader of the death penalty, to take a job as a public defender. But it’s also illegal, Campbell said.

Advertisement

Per Blue Hog, “state law specifically prohibits Garner from having that job until after he is out of office.” Garner did not seek reelection, but his term doesn’t end until January of 2023. Give the Blue Hog Report a read.