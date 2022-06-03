Matt Campbell, the hard-charging lawyer and blogger of Blue Hog Report fame, goes in on state Sen. Trent Garner (R-El Dorado) in his latest piece.
Sure, it’s weird for Garner, a bellicose, ammosexual cheerleader of the death penalty, to take a job as a public defender. But it’s also illegal, Campbell said.
Advertisement
Per Blue Hog, “state law specifically prohibits Garner from having that job until after he is out of office.” Garner did not seek reelection, but his term doesn’t end until January of 2023. Give the Blue Hog Report a read.