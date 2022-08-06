From the State Police:

A Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were wounded by a suspect who was suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs this morning.

About 8 AM local law enforcement authorities were notified of a trespasser at 295 Wilburn Road . The sheriff’s deputy and local police officer encountered Cody Weidemann, 31, of Bentonville at the address.

During an altercation with Weideman, both law enforcement officers were cut with a razor type instrument. The sheriff’s deputy and police officer both used gunfire to subdue Weideman. None of the three are believed to have sustained life-threatening wounds.