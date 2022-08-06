From the State Police:
A Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were wounded by a suspect who was suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs this morning.About 8 AM local law enforcement authorities were notified of a trespasser at 295 Wilburn Road. The sheriff’s deputy and local police officer encountered Cody Weidemann, 31, of Bentonville at the address.During an altercation with Weideman, both law enforcement officers were cut with a razor type instrument. The sheriff’s deputy and police officer both used gunfire to subdue Weideman. None of the three are believed to have sustained life-threatening wounds.The local police officer was treated and released at a local hospital. The sheriff’s deputy and Weideman were transported to a Little Rock hospital. Both are reported to be in stable condition.