Here are today’s numbers on COVID-19 in the state from the Arkansas Health Department.

Total cases: 910,322, an increase of 866 from the number through Friday

Active cases: 13,811, up from 13,713

Deaths: 11,763, an increase of 10

Hospitalizations: 396, down from 404

In ICU: 68, up from 66

On ventilators: 17, down from 19

Standard disclaimer: Because of the rise in home testing, with results not forwarded to the Health Department, the numbers are believed to undercount state cases, perhaps dramatically.