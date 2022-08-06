Here are today’s numbers on COVID-19 in the state from the Arkansas Health Department.
Total cases: 910,322, an increase of 866 from the number through Friday
Active cases: 13,811, up from 13,713
Deaths: 11,763, an increase of 10
Hospitalizations: 396, down from 404
In ICU: 68, up from 66
On ventilators: 17, down from 19
Standard disclaimer: Because of the rise in home testing, with results not forwarded to the Health Department, the numbers are believed to undercount state cases, perhaps dramatically.