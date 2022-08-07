Heartless.

As promised, Senate Republicans stripped most of an insulin price cap out of the big bill to lower health care costs today. Under the arcane procedure being used, the $35 monthly cap can only apply to those covered by the government Medicare program, not anyone else.

Democrats fended off other Republican efforts to gut the bill.

Seven Republican senators backed keeping the insulin cap for private markets: Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Dan Sullivan of Alaska. The provision needed 60 votes to remain in the bill.

To all you suffering diabetics out there, Tom Cotton and John Boozman said their party was more important than your pocketbook.

