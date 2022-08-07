The line is open.

Here are today’s numbers on COVID-19 in the state from the Arkansas Health Department.

Total cases: 910,808, an increase of 486 from the number through Saturday.

Active cases: 13,544, down from 13,811

Deaths: 11,763, unchanged from Saturday.

Hospitalizations: 393, down from 396

In ICU: 69, up from 68

On ventilators: 17, same as Saturday

Standard disclaimer: Because of the rise in home testing, with results not forwarded to the Health Department, the numbers are believed to undercount state cases, perhaps dramatically.