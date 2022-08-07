Over 2,000 came out and braved the heat to rally for higher teacher pay today! KMI pic.twitter.com/CVdqneGVdQ

Even in the brutal heat, people turned out to turn the legislature away from comforting the rich at a special session this week to people fighting on the front line to improve Arkansas.

Nice try anyway.

Lots of good feeling on Twitter:

If we lived in a world that paid teachers their real value, teachers would be the highest paid people in society.

Unfortunately, they are not. Not even close. It is time to pay our teachers. #payARteachers pic.twitter.com/47CbHSqfRA

— Greg Henderson (@jgreghenderson) August 7, 2022