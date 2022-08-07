To belabor the obvious: The fig leaf of a temporary non-refundable (meaning of limited value to poor people) tax credit doesn’t obscure the fact that the Arkansas legislature this coming week will slash income taxes by a half-billion dollars with at least half of the dollar benefits pouring into the wallets of the very richest Arkansans, particularly the 5 percent or more making more than $200,000 a year.

Advertisement

But I’d overlooked a point made clear by a graphic in today’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette account of the coming Bonanza for Billionaires:

It is the end of anything resembling a progressive income tax.

Advertisement

Get it? The hard-working taxpayer laboring long and hard for $30,000 a year (in a state where the MEDIAN income is about $26,000) will pay the same top-dollar tax rate on the amount over $24,300 (not much more than minimum wage) that a Walton billionaire will pay dollar for dollar. Progressive taxation this isn’t.

Advertisement

Another slap at the poor is the proposed non-refundable tax credit, which means if you don’t have tax due of $150, you don’t get the $150. The very poor, in other words, will suffer. Also get this: A two-income family making $170,000 could get $300 in tax credits. This is equity in today’s Republican legislature. Those that has get the dough. Those that don’t get the shaft.

The Democrats have a better idea, to be introduced by Rep. Andrew Collins of Little Rock. It will go nowhere, of course. But hear it anyway as told to the D-G’s Michael Wickline:

“Our bill doubles their inflationary relief tax credit and makes it refundable,” he said in a written statement. “It makes an identical change to Section 179 depreciation [for businesses]. It leaves the top tax rates alone [at 5.9 percent, but set to begin a series of cuts soon under previous legislation] because we believe giving teachers a raise should be a higher priority than another tax cut for top earners.”

Republicans explain away this comfort-the-rich legislation by saying past legislation cut some taxes on lower and middle-income people (those cuts also overwhelmingly favored the rich in dollars) and that a lower-income tax will be a recruiting tool for Arkansas.

Indeed. Who wouldn’t want to live in a state with lagging schools that doesn’t value teachers; that has an abysmal child well-being ranking; that is a national leader in material deaths, infant mortality and teen pregnancy; that proudly discriminates against sexual minorities, immigrants and those not part of the evangelical “Christian” religious spectrum; that worships guns; that stifles democratic participation in government; that starves essential public services to comfort the rich; that disproportionately burdens the low-income with a high sales tax, and that values special interests above working people?

Advertisement

Is it any wonder some of our best and brightest run for the border after college (which isn’t valued highly in the legislature these days either).