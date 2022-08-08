Here are today’s numbers on COVID-19 in the state from the Arkansas Health Department.
Total cases: 911,249, an increase of 441 from the number through Sunday.
Active cases: 13,544 yesterday. A new figure is not available today
Deaths: 11,764, an increase of one.
Hospitalizations: 369, down from 393
In ICU: 64, down from 69
On ventilators: 16, down from 17
Standard disclaimer: Because of the rise in home testing, with results not forwarded to the Health Department, the numbers are believed to undercount state cases, perhaps dramatically.