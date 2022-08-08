THE MAYOR AND HIS CRITIC: Scott listens as Jimmie Cavin complains the mayor acts as if he's king.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. responds to critic Jimmie Cavin’s digging into costs of his security detail and expenses. Cavin also complained, as others have, of the difficulty of getting public information from Little Rock City Hall.

Cavin, at last report, hadn’t received all of the mayor’s credit card records or the underlying explanations for the expense claims. He has requested those.

Cavin has moved ahead with a criminal complaint that the city has violated the Freedom of Information Act by non-compliance with records requests. He received partial responses Friday afternoon after threatening action. He went ahead with filing of a police report despite having received some records. He told police he’d take it to the prosecuting attorney.

The mayor filed for re-election today.