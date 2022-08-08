“It’s go time,” Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said as he filed for reelection Monday afternoon in the crowded city clerk’s office. He joined his opponents Steve Landers, who filed immediately on July 29, and Greg Henderson, who filed Aug. 2.

“What I learned the first time running is to always expect the unexpected,” Scott said. “No one expected a global pandemic and all that comes with it. No one expected a historic snowstorm or historic flood here in Little Rock, Arkansas. No one expected the summer of George Floyd that eerily reminds us of the summer of the 1960s.”

Scott ensured he would continue his efforts for intervention, prevention, treatment plans — his long-term and holistic approach to combat crime in the city. Again, he voiced empathy for every victim of a homicide; that with every death he receives a phone call that “takes a piece of my heart,” he said.

“We’re not addressing just things solely from a short-term perspective, but the long-term to ensure that we completely alleviate it,” Scott said. “What better person to know this than someone who’s a son of the city?”

Scott said that he plans to appoint a new chief of police before the election in November. The decision would be done “as quickly as possible,” but “we want to be very deliberate on how we make that decision because it’s clearly a very important decision as we move forward as a city,” he said.

The filing period for Little Rock mayor opened July 29 at noon. It will remain open until Aug. 19 for the Nov. 8 election.

Six city board positions are open and will be on the November ballot as well — wards 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7. The board members not up for election are Capi Peck of ward 4 and the three at-large directors, Dean Kumpuris, Antwan Phillips and Joan Adcock. These positions were voted on in 2020.

Candidates for all positions must be a registered voter with no party affiliation, a resident of Little Rock for at least 30 days, be 21 or older and turn in a petition with at least 50 signatures from qualified electors, according to the city’s website.

“It still remains a humbling experience,” Scott said of being mayor. “Still a little nervous — but yet confident — about the things that we’ve done. That lets me know we’re reinvigorated for a new campaign.”