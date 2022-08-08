Anyone navigating an unwanted pregnancy doesn’t need extra obstacles thrown in the way. But attempts to find abortion resources can turn up a churn of misinformation and diversion tactics from anti-abortion organizations — or worse, attempts to collect the personal data of those seeking an abortion in order to incriminate them. Here, in alphabetical order, are a few resources the experts recommend for getting an abortion or finding the right birth control — and taking care of your mental health along the way.

Arkansas Abortion Support Network

arabortionsupport.org

Founded in 2016, the Arkansas Abortion Support Network has been best known for its abortion clinic escort volunteers, who shielded patients showing up for their abortion procedures from harassment and intimidation by anti-abortion activists. In the post-Roe world, they’re acting as logistical escorts, helping connect pregnant people with abortion options outside of Arkansas, “regardless of a pregnant person’s economic or social status, or ZIP code.”

I Need An Abortion

ineedana.com

In 2013, disillusioned by the fake clinics they found while googling abortion clinics near them, a designer and engineer built this website “to make it as easy as possible for people to find the information and resources that apply to them, without having to sift through a lot of noise or, worse, misinformation and stigma from anti-abortion organizations.” Ineedana.com collects three pieces of nonidentifiable information (age, ZIP code and weeks since last period) to link abortion seekers up with vetted, localized options.

Plan C

plancpills.org

If you’re looking to manage a medication abortion at home, you can find reliable information at plancpills.org. The information campaign and platform was launched by veteran public health advocates, researchers, social justice activists and digital strategists. Their goal is to transform access to abortion by normalizing the self-directed option of abortion pills by mail.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains

plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-great-plains

Since 1935, Planned Parenthood has been advocating for sexual health, and they’re still around, providing a broad collection of reproductive health services and fighting the good fight in the nation’s courts. Most helpful right now might be the organization’s Post-Roe FAQ, which breaks down in detail what the overturning of Roe does for people who can become pregnant and live in Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri or Oklahoma. You’ll find it at plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-great-plains/post-roe-faq.

Reproaction

reproaction.org

This self-described “left-flank culture change organization” does tons of advocacy and community organizing, but is also a helpful resource on SMA (self-managed abortion) — abortions that happen outside of a provider’s care, often with a pill called misoprostol. Head to reproaction.org/campaign/self-managed-abortion for some detailed mythbusting on the differences between Plan B, misoprostol and mifepristone.

Therapy for Black Girls

therapyforblackgirls.com

Not everyone who gets an abortion will need to talk with a therapist, but some will, and we know that the people most likely to bear the biggest burden from restrictions to abortion access are Black women. Founded by psychologist Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, this website helps connect Black women with online mental wellness resources and with local therapists.

Women Help Women

abortionpillinfo.org

Under the mantra of “connecting the personal experience of swallowing a pill to global political activism,” this organization’s SASS arm (self-managed abortion; safe and supported) exists to “support people in the United States who choose to have an abortion with pills outside of the health care system. The goal of SASS is to ensure that people in the U.S. can get accurate, up-to-date information about how to self-manage an abortion with pills safely, with dignity, and with minimal legal risk.”

Women on Web

womenonweb.org

Based in Canada and founded in 2005, this international telemedicine service connects people (including “trans, non-binary, genderqueer, and gender nonconforming people,” though their name doesn’t reflect that) with medical doctors, researchers, activists and help desk members. You can schedule an online consultation and, after a review from a medical doctor, get access to medical abortion pills or contraceptives through the mail. There’s also a helpful FAQ about abortion pills and a place to share your own abortion story if you’re ready.