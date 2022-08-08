Here’s the letter from Secretary of State John Thurston to organizers of Fair Play Arkansas, who backed a petition drive to prevent a casino in Pope County.

His office found the drive hadn’t gathered enough signatures to reach the ballot, or enough to qualify for a “cure” period to gather additional signatures.

Advertisement

The petition drive originated with Pope County residents but has been backed by $3.2 million to date from the Choctaw Nation, an Oklahoma casino operator that wants to prevent competition with its casino near Fort Smith. The Cherokee Nation has a permit to open a casino in Pope County, but several state court challenges remain undecided.

Advertisement

The state Board of Election Commissioners last week declined to certify the amendment for the ballot, finding the title was misleading because it failed to address the existing permit holder.

A challenge to that finding wasn’t possible in court until, first, the amendment met the petition requirement. I’m checking on what happens next. But this decision, given a court case, a further challenge by the Cherokees of signatures that WERE counted, and, if Fair Play is successful, certifying more signatures only shorten the time available to get this measure ballot-qualified. That’s even before the lawsuit required to get the Arkansas Supreme Court to overturn the state Board of Election Commissioners. This will be a hard path for casino opponents to travel.

Advertisement

I’m seeking comments.

UPDATE: The committee issued this statement:

The “Fair Play for Arkansas – 2022” (Fair Play) ballot question committee acknowledged today that it was notified that the Secretary of State’s office was not able to validate enough signatures for a cure period to gather additional signatures for the ballot petition to remove Pope County from Amendment 100. Fair Play will review the information from the Secretary of State to make a determination regarding any further efforts toward the November ballot. Spokesman Hans Stiritz said, “We’re grateful for the diligent efforts of our canvassing team in spite of extreme opposition from the Arkansas Tourism Alliance, including possible criminal activity currently under investigation. Our canvassers faced assault, physical intimidation, harassment and other threats against their effort to legally gather signatures.” “Additionally, the legitimacy of the effort to place a casino in Pope County continues to be in question. Amendment 100 put in place a process ripe for corruption and self-dealing that demands further official investigation. Unfortunately Pope County voters still have not been given a means to determine for themselves whether a casino should be allowed in their own community.”

The 2018 constitutional amendment that authorized four casinos in Arkansas was approved at the state level. A vote against the amendment in Pope County was immaterial. There’s some indication of a softening toward a casino in Pope County, particularly given almost $40 million in economic development promised to local governments and organizations and the prospect of jobs at what’s described as a $250 million resort development.

The Cherokee Nation offered these comments:

Advertisement

DAVID COUCH, ATTORNEY FOR CHEROKEE NATION BUSINESSES AND THE ARKANSAS TOURISM ALLIANCE

“For the first time in Arkansas history, voters were well-informed on the ballot initiative and its effects prior to being approached by canvassers. Our grassroots and digital voter education efforts led many to decline to sign Fair Play’s petition, ultimately resulting in its failure to get the measure on the ballot.”

CHUCK GARRETT, CEO, CHEROKEE NATION BUSINESSES “Strong progress continues to be made on our plans for the first-class Legends Resort & Casino, including the acquisition of more than 180 acres of land. We look forward to making some big project announcements in the coming months, including our Arkansas-based construction manager and architect. We expect pending litigation to be resolved expeditiously and look forward to starting construction so that Pope County and the state of Arkansas can begin experiencing the economic benefits of our project.”

The Tourism Alliance, backed by the Cherokee Nation, put more than $2.2 million into the campaign to defeat the petition drive. This is on top of millions spent fighting for the permit and acquiring land for the casino.

Another update is a comment from Cherokee campaign against the amendment:

Couch.