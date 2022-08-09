The State Police report officers killed a man who refused to put guns down after he pointed a gun at them.

The news release said:

A Portia (Lawrence County) man is dead after he reportedly began firing a gun randomly outside his home this afternoon and was later confronted by law enforcement officers attempting to have the gunman surrender.

Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and Arkansas State Troopers responded to a call at 3:45 PM of a man firing a gun indiscriminately in the neighborhood around 208 South Free Street.

A sheriff’s deputy and two state troopers observed William Chad Newman, 40, who resided at the address standing inside a shop building with a handgun and rifle.

Law enforcement officers made repeated attempts requesting Newman to drop the guns and surrender. Newman refused to comply and pointed one of the guns at the officers who then fired on Newman.

The troopers and deputy rushed to the aid of Newman to provide life-saving medical aid. Newman was later pronounced deceased at the scene.