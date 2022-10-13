PETER STAGER: Still from body camera of him being booked into jail.

PETER STAGER: Still from body camera of him being booked into jail.

A Conway man charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection is talking with prosecutors about a way to resolve his case before his bench trial begins.

Peter Stager‘s next scheduled court appearance is a status hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Washington.

Advertisement

In a motion filed Monday, prosecutors wrote, “The Government extended a plea offer to Defendant on June 30, 2022; the Defendant and the Government are now engaged in negotiations concerning that offer or another method of resolving of the case.”

The motion was asking the court to exclude the time between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18 from counting toward the speedy trial time frame. The government cited the need “to review voluminous” evidence and said the additional time would help the parties “reach a pre-trial disposition of the case.”

Advertisement

The government said it has asked the defense’s position but has not received a response.

Stager, 43, is jailed in Washington. He is accused of beating a Capitol police officer with a pole to which an American flag was affixed. Stager, who had long hair then, also was in a video outside the Capitol where he said, “Everybody in there is a treasonous traitor. Death is the only remedy for what’s in that building.”

Advertisement

Stager is charged with:

*Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon.

*Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting.

*Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Advertisement

*Civil disorder.

*Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

*Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

*Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.