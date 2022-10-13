Gilbert Baker, the former Republican Party leader and senator facing a retrial next month of charges related to bribery of then-Circuit Judge Mike Maggio, said in a federal court filing Wednesday that the statute of limitations bars his prosecution for bribery.

His attorney, Blake Hendrix, said in the motion that a five-year statute of limitation applies to federal program bribery (in Baker’s case, allegedly bribing a judge in a court that received federal money). He was indicted Jan. 10, 2019.

The motion continues:

The latest date that the Government alleges Baker offered Maggio a bribe was June 29, 2013. On that date, Baker sent Maggio a text message stating, “Well. Your first 50k is on the way.” [A reference to campaign contributions from nursing home owner Michael Morton to Judge Mike Maggio.] It is the Government’s theory that this text message was an offer by Baker to Maggio in exchange for influencing Maggio to act favorably to Morton and his nursing home. According to the Government’s theory, Maggio performed the official act when, on July 10, 2013, Maggio entered an order remitting the jury award from $5.2 million to $1 million dollars. The five-year statute of limitations begins to run on the date the offense was completed. The alleged payor-bribe was completed when the bribe was allegedly offered – June 29, 2013. The indictment, therefore must have been returned by June 29, 2018. However, it was not returned until January 10, 2019, outside of the five-year period of limitations For these reasons, Baker asks the Court to dismiss the indictment as time barred.

Baker was acquitted of a conspiracy charge at his first trial, but the jury couldn’t reach a verdict on the federal program bribery charge and seven honest services wire fraud counts related to the transfer of money. The motion for dismissal was specifically for the federal program bribery charge.

The government has not responded to the motion yet, but the indictment against Baker says that the money transfers in support of the bribery scheme included checks written and deposited after Jan. 10, 2014. It also details other actions taken by Maggio and Baker in furtherance of the scheme in January and February of 2014. Maggio pleaded guilty and served a prison sentence. I’ve asked Hendrix if the dismissal of the underlying bribery charge would impact the wire fraud charges.

The trial is scheduled for Nov. 8. Hendrix also filed motions Wednesday to resubmit some motions on evidence and procedural matters that had been filed in the first trial so they could be preserved for appeal, if necessary.