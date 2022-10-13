A Conway man says golfers were promised that the first player scoring a hole-in-one at Hole 10 during a Morrilton Country Club tournament would win a pickup with a $53,585 price tag.

Advertisement

So, Austin Clagett, 27, paid his team’s $375 entry fee to play in the Tournament of a Century and, when it came his turn, says he scored a hole-in-one on his first attempt at Hole 10. But Clagett says the club and Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton refused to give him the keys or to transfer him the title to the 2022 Ford F-150 4×4 Supercrew. So, now, he’s suing.

Denton & Zachary, PLLC filed a breach of contract and promissory-related lawsuit on behalf of Clagett on Monday in Faulkner County Circuit Court in Conway.

Advertisement

“This is about doing what is right. Mr. Clagett lived up to his end of the deal

when he got the hole in one and now Morrilton Country Club and Jay Hodge Ford of

Morrilton want to crawfish out of the deal,” attorney Andrew Norwood said in a news release. “If they didn’t want to pay up when Mr. Clagett got a hole in one, they shouldn’t have offered the deal.”

Calls to the country club went unanswered today, and a woman at Jay Hodge Ford said the person who could comment was unavailable.

Advertisement

UPDATE: Fox News Sports got a comment: