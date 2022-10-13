TWO RIVERS PARK: Meets at the confluence of the Arkansas and Little Maumelle rivers. It's an especially popular spot for cyclists.

TWO RIVERS PARK: Meets at the confluence of the Arkansas and Little Maumelle rivers. It's an especially popular spot for cyclists. Mary Hennigan

Little Rock, sometimes referred to as a city in a park, has its metaphorical hands full with 63 parks. From Two Rivers and War Memorial to Kanis, Kiwanis and Riverfront, hundreds of acres of green space and numerous play equipment structures are in place to entertain the city’s residents.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has made it a point during his administration that programming in the parks helps curb violence among young people, but a lack of scheduled events and maintenance in some parks show that improvements across the board are necessary.

Improvements on the horizon include roadway resurfacing for Interstate Park to redo the bumpy and wavy ground that has become its main road. Built on a former landfill, the park will soon get a rebuilt road, some new curbs and gutters and safety railings over the creek. The Board of Directors added this $586,553 improvement to its Oct. 18 meeting for a vote.

Leland Couch, director of the Little Rock Parks and Recreation department, said it will be a “complete overhaul improvement to the park.”

The city board also recently approved a joint endeavor with the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism to add an additional soccer field at Boyle Park, paid for with a $250,000 matched grant.

Construction east of Clinton Avenue for a pedestrian and bike trail is on its way, too. The new trail project will connect to the Arkansas River Trail and continue along the waterway to Temple Street.

Western Hills Park is getting new $121,000 pavilion and a $115,000 prefabricated restroom — this type of building is made in a factory so the construction consists mainly of putting large pieces together. Both of these projects are paid for with the three-eighths cent capital improvements sales tax and grant money.

The Little Rock Parks and Recreation department receives criticism for a lack of maintenance and programming. City records show that funding levels remain at about $10 million annually despite increased costs, and Couch that most improvements for parks come through grants that have to be matched. He thinks that it’s a bad idea to close any parks.

“We push really hard to apply for grants because we want to make things better and make those improvements,” Couch said. “I could speak to so many different projects that were possible because of grants, and if we didn’t have the grants we wouldn’t be doing it.”

One suggestion Couch did make: Rather than closing parks completely, it may be beneficial in some areas to remove outdated or unused equipment and replace it with different practical uses.

This closing-of-parks argument is something that has played a role in the Little Rock mayor’s race. Candidate Steve Landers has suggested several times that a deep look into the parks system is something he would do if elected mayor. He said he wants to increase the maintenance efforts to keep all parks well taken care of, and assess if it would be beneficial to close some parks. Landers has said a smaller number of parks in Little Rock may be better. The other candidates have said that they are against closing any parks; Scott even called doing so “heartless.”

“Let’s figure out a way to reduce our maintenance and our costs,” Couch said. “Even if that’s making an area undeveloped, or letting it grow into a pasture that we can maintain on a different level. But not ever get rid of anything.”

Along with a slowly increasing budget over the years, the staffing in the parks department has struggled, like most workplaces that have fought the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, staff decreased by 23 employees — an overall 18% decrease to its workforce — which left 106 to do the job, according to the department. In June 2022, parks and recreation had 90 full-time employees and 16 vacancies.

The re-up of the city’s bond millage on Aug. 9 approved the budgeted $24.6 million for parks and recreation projects for the next 15 years, or as long as the duration of the bond until the money is spent.

In June, Couch shared that this money will be spent on all things parks-related from neighborhood and regional spots to community center upgrades and the establishment of a downtown I-30 park.

The department will not receive all $24.6 million at once, but rather in smaller allotments over the years to ensure timely and proper spending. The first set of funds is expected to be received at the end of 2022 to be spent first of next year, City Manager Bruce Moore said.